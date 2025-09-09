Bobby Kerr, a famed rodeo cowboy and five-time PRCA Specialty Act of the Year, has died after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 67 years old.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kerr died on Friday (Sept. 5).

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and fought the disease. When his cancer returned and metastasized in 2023, he opted to forgo further treatment, and instead continued to perform and train horses up until the final weeks of his life.

Who Was Rodeo Champ Bobby Kerr?

Kerr spend half a century training horses, and American Mustangs were his passion. His website proudly identifies him as a Mustang Act.

According to an obituary published in the The Flash Today, Kerr was born in Ontario, Canada in 1957. At 14 years old, he ran away from home to the U.S.A. with dreams of becoming a cowboy.

He became legendary as a specialty act. He entered his first Extreme Mustang Makeover in 2011 and was a finalist. His first Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) performance was in 2014.

He is a 5-time PRCA Specialty Act of the Year, and was also a National Finals Rodeo Specialty Act and 2014 Mustang Million Finalist.

Bobby Kerr Founded the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame

Kerr and his wife Susan founded the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 1997, out of a desire to help preserve and canonize Texas Western culture and heritage.

He was inducted into that same Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame remembered Kerr with a social media statement after his death.

"Bobby was one of a kind, tough as nails, kind spirited, very talented and our loyal friend," the statement reads in part.

Bobby Kerr's Diverse, Artistic Career

In addition to his career in the arena, Kerr pursued a number of different passions during his lifetime.

He and his son Cody built custom motorcycles, and earned recognition for their work.

Read More: Country Stars Who Died Too Soon

Kerr was also an avid metal worker who created Western furniture, art, signs and chandeliers. His pieces can still be found in various establishments and homes across Texas.

He is also a poet known for his cowboy and Western poetry. Those poems are available to read on his website.

Funeral and Remembrance Information for Bobby Kerr

Kerr is survived by his wife Susan, his son Cody, his daughter Kelsey and many extended family members.

According to the statement shared by the Kerr family, a memorial service is currently being planned.

In lieu of flowers, fans wishing to remember Kerr can send donations to the Bobby Kerr Benefit Account, which will help support the the animals and ranch that Kerr leaves behind.