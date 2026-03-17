Kelly Clarkson reminded country fans exactly where she came from during a standout moment at Rodeo Houston.

The Texas native took the stage as part of the rodeo’s star-packed concert lineup and delivered a performance that leaned into her country roots — including a powerful cover of Tanya Tucker’s “It’s a Little Too Late.”

The crowd didn’t need much convincing. Clarkson’s take on the classic hit quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Kelly Tips Her Hat to Tanya

Rodeo Houston has been packed with big names this year, including Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Riley Green and Megan Moroney. But Clarkson carved out her own moment by reaching back into country music history.

Originally recorded by Tanya Tucker, “It’s a Little Too Late” became one of the singer’s signature songs, climbing to No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

The track tells the story of someone stuck in a relationship they know they should leave — only to realize it’s already gone too far.

Read More: Country Women Whose Husbands Died Too Soon

Clarkson didn’t just cover the song — she brought a fresh edge to it, blending her powerhouse vocals with the grit that made the original a country staple.

A Full-Circle Country Moment

While Clarkson has spent years dominating pop and daytime television, moments like this are a reminder of her deep connection to country music.

Before her crossover success, she grew up in Texas surrounded by country sounds — something that still shows up in performances like this one.

And with a major life shift on the horizon, fans may be seeing more of that side of her again.

What’s Next for Kelly Clarkson?

Clarkson recently announced she’ll be stepping away from The Kelly Clarkson Show after its current season.

Read More: Who’s Replacing Kelly Clarkson in Daytime TV? The Answer Might Surprise You

The decision, she said, comes down to family. “I want to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” the "Keeping Score" singer shared at the time.

Clarkson is mom to daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, whom she shared with her former husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock. He died last year after a battle with melanoma.

If her Rodeo Houston performance is any indication, stepping back from daytime TV doesn’t mean stepping away from the stage.

Listen to Tanya Tucker's "It's a Little Too Late"