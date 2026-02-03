Kelly Clarkson officially announced that she's stepping away from The Kelly Clarkson Show after this season on Monday (Feb. 2).

That announcement comes after months of speculation and reports from anonymous insiders that the show could be coming to an end.

Clarkson has said in the past that she wished she had more time to perform and acknowledged that it would be nearly impossible to mount a full tour while actively filming her talk show.

That gave some fans hope that, if she stepped away from her show, a new album or major touring plans could be on Clarkson's agenda.

But the wording of her post about leaving The Kelly Clarkson Show makes both possibilities seem pretty unlikely.

In fact, it seems like stepping away from the show might be just one part of a broader move away from the spotlight.

Is Kelly Clarkson Retiring From Music After She Leaves Her Talk Show?

Clarkson's post about stepping away from The Kelly Clarkson Show wasn't a retirement announcement. But it came closer to being one than fans, many of whom hoped a tour might be in store after she wrapped her talk show, were expecting.

"This isn't goodbye," the singer emphasized.

"I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time," she continued. "You never know where I might show up next."

Why Did Kelly Clarkson Leave The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Clarkson says she made the decision for the sake of her family.

"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," Clarkson wrote.

Clarkson is mom to two children, 11-year-old River Rose and 9-year-old Remington Alexander. She shares those kids with her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 after a private battle with cancer.

The singer postponed shows and took time away from her talk show to be there for her kids during Blackstock's illness and after his death. She's also consistently said that being "mom" is her top priority, especially in the wake of a tough year.

What's Next For Kelly Clarkson After Leaving The Kelly Clarkson Show?

The wording of Clarkson's post doesn't rule anything out.

She's long been a good match for TV work, and she specifically mentioned the possibility that she could turn up on The Voice now and again.

But, at least right now, it seems unlikely that the singer is planning any big new music rollouts. Her last album, Chemistry, arrived in 2023, and she hasn't mounted a full headlining tour since 2019.

Clarkson does have several dates booked for 2026 as part of her Las Vegas Studio Sessions residency. Those are in July and August. She's also performing at the Houston Livestock & Rodeo Show in March.

Is The Kelly Clarkson Show Ending?

Yes. Variety, Deadline and other outlets report that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after completing Season 7.

Clarkson's announcement didn't speak to the future of the show beyond her departure, and rumors had previously swirled that the talk show might get a new host instead of ending outright.

But quotes from NBC executive make it clear that showrunners are planning to wrap the talk show.

"We thank Kelly and the production team for the wonderful, high-quality show they've produced consistently since 2019, and look forward to the remainder of this season as they complete their successful run," NBCUniversal Local chairman Valari Staab says in a statement (quote via Variety.)