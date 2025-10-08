Kelly Clarkson Returns to the Vegas Stage With Grace, Strength + a Full Heart

Kelly Clarkson is stepping back into the spotlight — and back onto the Las Vegas stage.

Just two months after the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the country-pop powerhouse is picking up where she left off, announcing the next leg of her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“VEGAS! We’re back in one month, who’s joining us?” Clarkson wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct. 7), confirming four new dates for November.

She’s set to perform Nov. 7–8 and Nov. 14–15, finishing out her 2025 shows before returning to Vegas in July and August 2026 — aligning with her kids’ school break and hiatus from her daytime talk show.

A Return to Work + to Herself

The American Idol alum has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the unexpected death of Blackstock, her ex-husband and former manager.

He passed away on Aug. 7 after a private three-year battle with melanoma. He was 48.

The former couple — who finalized their divorce in 2022 — share two children: River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9.

Since his passing, Clarkson has focused on her kids and leaned into the work that’s always grounded her. “She’s taking things one day at a time,” a source recently spilled.

Back on TV

In addition to her Vegas return, Clarkson is also back for Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered in late September.

She’ll also return to The Voice for a new spinoff season titled The Voice: Battle of Champions, alongside longtime coaches John Legend and Adam Levine.

This return to her full slate of projects marks a full-circle moment for the "Keeping Score" singer, who’s spoken candidly in recent years about rebuilding her life after heartbreak — and learning to trust herself again.

Starting Again — and Owning It

Her return to Vegas isn’t just a performance — it’s a quiet declaration of resilience.

In her 2023 track "Red Flag Collector," Clarkson sings: “Took me a minute, but I’m back to myself / You don’t deserve what you don’t respect.”

After a season of loss and growth, she’s back — doing what she does best. Sometimes, the biggest triumph is simply having the strength to begin again.