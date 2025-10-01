Fans tuning in to the new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show can't help but wonder if Kelly Clarkson will address the death of her ex-husband and children's father, Brandon Blackstock.

In an interview with USA Today, the show's music director, Jason Halbert, says the personal ups and downs Clarkson and the cast have gone through will be embedded in Season 7 in a special way: Music.

"A lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels," Halbert says.

"You're going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn't talk about verbally in a sitting-on-the-couch interview," he continues.

Get our free mobile app

Even if she never talks about her personal loss directly, fans will feel her emotion.

What Has Kelly Clarkson Said About Brandon Blackstock's Illness and Death?

Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died in early August after a private cancer battle. She has yet to publicly say anything about his death.

He was 48 years old, and the couple shared two children.

Just hours before news of Blackstock's death broke, Clarkson said that her kids' father was battling an illness.

The singer made that announcement as she canceled all August dates of her Las Vegas residency.

Before that, she had missed several tapings of the last season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer didn't say why, but multiple unnamed sources indicated that she was facing a family emergency that had to do with Blackstock.

Those sources said she was prioritizing being present for her kids and making sure they were able to see their dad.

What Else Can Fans Expect From Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered on Monday (Sept. 29.)

The theme for this season of the show is "light," and in the first episode, fans have already seen that theme being featured front and center.

Clarkson sang The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Katrina and the Waves' "Walking on Sunshine" during the episode.

"When the world is dark or heavy, look for the light," showrunner Alex Duda reflects to USA Today, adding that they wanted to "reaffirm" that message in the season premiere.

The subject matter kept that theme while still not shying away from heavy subject matter.

Clarkson had an emotional conversation with some of the first responders and bus drivers who rescued children from Camp Mystic during the deadly floods that hit Texas Hill Country in July 2025.

The singer wiped away tears as she listened to one bus driver recount her experience of delivering children to a reunification center, recalling what it was like to face the parents of children who weren't accounted for.

Read More: A Still-Missing Camper's Family Protests Camp Mystic's Reopening After Texas Floods

A poignant moment of comfort and hope came when another driver remembered the girls on her bus comforting each other by singing Christian songs together.

Halbert told USA Today that filming that segment was "emotional for all of us."

"I don't know how [Clarkson] compartmentalizes watching that segment, super emotional, and then jumping into, like, making crafts with kids, and then jumping into emoting a song," he said.

What Else Will Be Featured on The First Week of The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7?

The new season also promises "entertaining panel interviews, exclusive celebrity moments, surprise musical performances and the return of the wildly popular 'Kellyoke' segment," according to NBC.

Collin Farrell and Margot Robbie joined Clarkson on Monday to discuss their new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Other guests scheduled to hit the couch this week include Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Lionel Richie, Nick Offerman and more.

Will Season 7 Be the Last Season of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

No official cancellation plans have been announced.

Clarkson's current contract for The Kelly Clarkson Show expires in 2026. An April 2025 report from Page Six cited "multiple sources" indicating that the singer is hoping to step away from the show at that time.

Read More: Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants to Leave Her Talk Show in 2026

Those sources claimed that Clarkson wants to free up her schedule to spend more time with her kids and to be able to tour more often.

The rumors about Clarkson's potential exit went so far as to suggest a potential replacement for her on the show: Hoda Kotb.

Kotb initially dismissed that idea, but in June, she softened her stance a tad.

"You don't know what life's gonna bring you," she said at the time, but seemed to shut down the idea that any firm plans are in the works.