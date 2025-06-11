Could Hoda Kotb Take Over Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show? Kotb Weighs In

Could The Kelly Clarkson Show one day become The Hoda Kotb Show? Well, it's pretty unlikely, but not entirely impossible, according to some comments from Kotb on a recent appearance on Watch What Happens: Live with Andy Cohen.

During a Q&A segment with the audience, one fan asked Kotb whether she would ever consider hosting her own talk show.

"You're talking about the Kelly Clarkson rumor?" Kotb responded, referencing some speculation that's been buzzing after she stepped down from The Today Show earlier this year.

"I feel like Kelly is, like, in a class all by herself," Kotb continued, but she did allow that she was "a 'never say never' person" when it comes to potential talk show opportunities down the road.

"You don't know what life's gonna bring you, but at this moment, I'm having such fun with the ride that I'm on," she went on to say. "But, you know ...TV is my first love. So as I say, in life, you don't know."

That's a much softer stance than Kotb delivered the first time she addressed the Kelly Clarkson rumors, when she returned to Today as a guest in late May.

Her response then to the idea that she could replace Clarkson was pretty cut-and-dry: "Delete, not true," Kotb said (quote via People). She went on to say that if she were ever to return to television, it would be her longtime home of Today.

But just weeks later, Kotb seemed to be much more open to leaving her TV future up in the air, so who knows? Maybe Kotb could have a future on Clarkson's talk and variety show.

Why Would Kelly Clarkson Need a Replacement at The Kelly Clarkson Show?

The Kelly Clarkson Show was at the center of several fan rumors this spring, after Clarkson missed a string of tapings in March and April without explanation.

Page Six quoted "multiple sources" saying that Clarkson was eyeing a permanent exit from her talk show after her contract ends in 2026.

Clarkson has voiced some frustration about the limitations her talk show puts on her schedule, both as a touring artist and as a parent to two children.

Despite all the rumors, Clarkson herself has yet to issue any official statement on the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The show has been renewed for a new season, and will continue with Clarkson at the helm at least until 2026.