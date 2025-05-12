Kelly Clarkson admitted to feeling some frustration about her talk show's schedule during a performance in Atlantic City, N.J. on Friday night (May 9).

According to a report from Page Six, Clarkson told the crowd at her concert that she wishes she got to play shows more often.

The stars don't often align for that to happen, though, since she's busy juggling her family life with a demanding filming schedule for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We are bummed 'cause we love doing shows, and it's hard to fit it in," the singer said.

"So it's cool when it does work out with the schedule," Clarkson continued. "And it's cool to get to see your faces and feed off y'all. Thank you so much for having so much energy."

During the set, she also said her talk show is "like a whole other job," admitting that it wouldn't be realistic for her to launch a full tour right now.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been at the center of some rumors and fan speculation for the past couple of months, since Clarkson missed a string of tapings in March and April without explanation.

Various reports and theories emerged about where she might be, with one report claiming that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was battling an illness.

A previous report from Page Six quoted "multiple sources" who said that Clarkson is eyeing a permanent exit from her show after her contract ends in 2026.

They also claimed that NBC is eager to keep her — and The Kelly Clarkson Show — on air. Clarkson has yet to issue any kind of statement to support those claims.

However, it would make sense that she might want to plan a tour in the near future. She released a new single called "Where Have You Been" at the beginning of May, and a new album project is likely to be forthcoming, meaning that she'll have new music to perform for fans.

In the meantime, though, Clarkson (and her fans) will have a chance to get their live show fix in Las Vegas this summer.

The singer has a brand-new residency titled Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions on the books, with shows set to kick off in July. Her set promises to bring some elements of the recording studio to her performance, giving concertgoers an intimate look into what it's like when she makes her albums.