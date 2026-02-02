Kelly Clarkson is saying goodbye — but for all the right reasons.

The pop-country powerhouse announced on Monday (Feb. 2) that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after its current seventh season.

And while the decision wasn’t easy, Clarkson says it’s what her family needs right now.

“This season will be my last hosting TKCS,” the "Keeping Score" singer shared in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.

That next chapter follows a deeply emotional few years for the American Idol alum. In August 2025, Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away after a private battle with cancer.

The former couple shared two children — daughter River Rose (11) and son Remington (9).

Putting Family First

Since his passing, Clarkson has focused on staying present and grounded for her kids. She’s been open about taking time away from work — including postponing her Las Vegas residency — and has shared how quiet, everyday moments like bedtime snuggles have helped them all begin to heal.

In her sweet message, Clarkson thanked fans, her crew, NBC, and the guests and viewers who supported The Kelly Clarkson Show across its seven-season run.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows… I am forever grateful and honored,” she wrote. “But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives.”

What Comes Next?

That said, she’s not stepping away from the spotlight completely.

Clarkson confirmed she’ll still make music, perform select shows, and appear on The Voice — where she’s set to return as a coach for Season 29.

She’ll join John Legend and Adam Levine for a newly revamped format, The Voice: Battle of Champions, marking the first time the coaching panel will feature only past winners.

But for Clarkson, this move is less about stepping down and more about showing up — for her kids.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in September 2019 and quickly became a daytime favorite thanks to Clarkson’s powerhouse vocals, vulnerability, and humor.

After four seasons filmed in Los Angeles, production moved to New York City in 2023 — a change Clarkson has said helped her find a better rhythm for her family.

This isn’t a goodbye — just a new season of life.