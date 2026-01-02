Kelly Clarkson is doing everything she can to keep life steady and full of love for her kids — even as her own heart continues to heal.

The pop-country powerhouse spent the holidays focused on staying “present” for her children, daughter River Rose (11) and son Remington (9), after the loss of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

Blackstock died in August at age 48 after a three-year battle with melanoma.

A source told People that Clarkson is “heartbroken for her kids” but determined to give them a sense of stability.

“Losing their dad is incredibly painful and confusing,” the insider shared. “But she’s also very grounded. She’s not someone who falls apart. She looks at life realistically and does everything she can to make things as steady and loving as possible for her kids.”

Finding Strength in the Hardest Moments

The holidays marked River and Remy’s first without their dad — a milestone Clarkson approached with quiet strength and intention.

Her “focus is to be present for her kids,” the source said. “She’s a great mom.”

Those close to her say she made the season about comfort and connection, doing her best to keep things “normal” while holding space for her children’s grief.

Moving Forward, One Day at a Time

Since her ex-husband’s passing, Clarkson has leaned on the routines that have always grounded her — family, work, and music.

Between The Kelly Clarkson Show, her return to The Voice for Season 29, and her Las Vegas residency, she continues to balance it all while making time for her kids above everything else.

For Clarkson, the new year isn’t about starting over — it’s about holding steady, finding peace, and showing her kids what resilience really looks like.