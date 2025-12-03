Kelly Clarkson has never been more sure of herself — and she’s ready for whatever (and whoever) comes next.

The 43-year-old country-pop superstar is reportedly feeling more powerful, grounded, and glowing than ever before.

But there’s just one thing missing: someone to share it all with.

“Kelly has never felt this confident in her life. She looks fantastic, her career is on fire and yet, she can’t seem to meet the right guy,” an insider shared with Star.

Read More: Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Manager Who Told Her to Get a Boob Job

They continued, “That’s why she’s decided to ask everyone she knows for help.”

Asking for Help, But Doing It Her Way

This isn’t a throw-it-at-the-wall approach — it’s classic Kelly: thoughtful, honest, and full of heart.

She even made a list of what she’s looking for in a partner (including bonus points for dad skills) and sent it to a few people she really trusts — including none other than Reba McEntire.

Kelly didn’t spam everyone she knows. She just chose trusted people.

And we love that for her.

More Than Ready

Clarkson, who shares two children — River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9 — with her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, has been focused on healing and providing stability for her kids following his unexpected death in August.

But her heart? It’s still open. “She’s not rushing,” the source added. “But she’s also not afraid to say, ‘I deserve love again.’”

A Full Plate and a Full Heart

Even without romance right now, Clarkson’s life is full.

Read More: 10 Kelly Clarkson Covers That Prove She’s a Country Singer at Heart

Between taping The Kelly Clarkson Show, filming The Voice Season 29, and her Las Vegas residency (which returns in 2026), she’s showing up for her family, her fans — and herself.

OK, But Who Should Reba Set Her Up With?

If the mother-of-two ready to find her cowboy, we’ve got a few names we’d happily toss in the ring — just in case Reba needs help with the list:

Brett Eldredge – Sweet, soulful, and famously single. Their holiday duet already has romantic energy.

Morgan Wallen – A wildcard, sure, but opposites attract. (We’d watch this show.)

Riley Green – Southern charm, country roots, and dad potential.

Kip Moore – Outdoorsy, grounded, and deep. A vibe match? Could be.

Whoever it is, he’d better come correct — because Clarkson is thriving, and her next chapter deserves nothing less than joy.

Because when you’re Kelly Clarkson, you don’t just swipe — you ask Reba.