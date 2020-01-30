Kelly Clarkson has never officially released a country music project, but she's still very much part of the family — literally, in one case.

Clarkson married into country music when she wed Brandon Blackstock, Reba McEntire's stepson, in 2013. Mother- and daughter-in-law have since collaborated many times over, but Clarkson has also proved her country chops solo plenty. She largely sang soul tunes during her time on American Idol, but at her concerts and on her TV talk show, Clarkson has displayed her penchant for country music.

Thanks to her incredible vocal range, there aren't many tunes Clarkson won't tackle. Even fellow Idol winner Carrie Underwood's soaring voice doesn't scare Clarkson off! Keep reading to see a few of our favorite of Clarkson's country covers.