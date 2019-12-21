It's not surprising that some of the world's most successful country singers have lavish homes, but the houses we're celebrating in this lIst of the biggest stars' homes prove that not all celebrity mansions are created equal.

You'd almost need one of those maps like they have at the mall saying "You are here" to even figure out where you were in some of these colossal celebrity houses. Stars like Kelly Clarkson, Alan Jackson, John Rich and more almost certainly have to have some full-time help to even begin to maintain such vast properties. Most of us probably couldn't afford their lawn care!

You'll see some legendary homes that are part of country music history in this list, but one spectacular home that narrowly missed was George Strait's amazing San Antonio property, which came in at No. 11 at a mere 7,925 square feet. Unbelievably, the house that comes in at No. 1 is nearly three times that size.

Jason Aldean is one of country music's biggest contemporary stars, and among the perks of that status is his 120-acre estate outside of Nashville. Aldean recently sold the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house for $7 million. That price includes a private bowling alley, wet bar, wine cellar and more. The beautiful grounds include a creek and a spacious barn with horse stalls, and an outdoor grilling area that's built in.

Glenn Frey's massive compound in Los Angeles has the look of a sprawling Spanish hacienda. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home features wood and stone floors, three fireplaces, two family rooms and an entertainer's basement with home theater and a bar. The very private grounds feature rose gardens, a tiled pool and spa, a cabana and a fitness center. Frey's wife sold the house for $14.995 million in November 2017, more than a year after the legendary Eagles singer died in January 2016.

This house is a part of country music history. First Lady Acres is the house George Jones bought for Tammy Wynette in 1974, and it has nine bedrooms and nine baths. The palatial estate also has a gourmet kitchen, theater, exercise room, swimming pool, helipad and three-car garage. There's also a safe room and a snuggery.

Sheryl Crow purchased a massive 152-acre horse farm called Cross Creek Farm outside of Nashville in 2006, and then paid to convert not only the main house, but also the outbuildings that required electricity to solar power. The estate features a three-story, 10,433-square-foot main house with its own elevator, a whole-house generator and a full separate apartment on the lower level. Crow sold the mansion and 50 acres of the land to ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill in 2013 for $3.4 million.

The Brooks & Dunn singer's sprawling six-bedroom, seven-bathroom manor home is like something straight out of an episode of Dallas. The 10,898-square-foot traditional southern mansion features elaborate, carefully kept grounds and pillars in the front of the house, as well as plantation shutters in the classic antebellum style. The lavish interior features a great room with a vaulted hardwood ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, custom wood cabinetry from Oklahoma and a wet bar with copper sink.

The Gambler sure had an easy place to rest his head. Rogers' fabulous Mediterranean estate outside Atlanta featured six bedrooms, eight full and four half bathrooms. The iconic country singer's tastes run toward opulence, with wrought iron entry gates and an enormous two-story foyer with matching curved staircases, as well as very formal living and dining rooms. The living spaces include a spacious eat-in kitchen with a giant double island, and there are 10 fireplaces scattered throughout the manor. There's also a conservatory, a combination family room and game room with its own full bar and a private movie theater with stadium seating.

The Big & Rich singer really is "Big Time" in this crazy Nashville-area mansion, which looks as big as an office building from the outside. The 20-room residence features five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, its own elevator and a private club that's 4,000 square feet all by itself. The club keeps a fully loaded stage for musical performances and a fully stocked private bar, and there are panoramic views of downtown Nashville, but the most interesting detail of Rich's mansion is his guitar-shaped pool, which has been featured in many news stories and on TV shows ranging from Pickler & Ben to the Today Show.

Jackson's 135-acre property centered around a massive antebellum mansion that was inspired by Gone With the Wind. Exceptionally lavish even by the standards of celebrity homes, the property has a formal dining room and living room, a home office with maple floors, a large family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor alone. The second floor includes four bedroom suites, as well as an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor of the massive estate features its own game room, home theater and custom pub.

Pop and sometimes country singer Kelly Clarkson's enormous mansion outside of Nashville is situated on six acres of land. The spectacular mansion includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The formal entryway has sweeping double staircases, and the house also has formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table and more, while the property includes a private dock, saltwater pool and two spas. Clarkson listed the property for $8.75 million in June of 2018.

The vast stone mansion that Nashville used to stand in for Rayna Jaymes' house on the show is bigger, more expensive and more extravagant than even the homes of real-life stars. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom and three half-bathroom stone and wood manor add up to a whopping 20,533 square feet, including one-of-a kind artifacts that are unique to the house. There's also a stacked stone entryway with a floating spiral staircase, a climate-controlled wine cellar with room enough for 3,000 bottles and enough dining space to seat more than 50 guests. The outdoors features a screened porch and a two-stall horse barn with tack and feed rooms. The enormous grounds include enough parking to accommodate more than 300 cars.

Brian Kelley's Rural Estate Is So Unique