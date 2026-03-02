Jelly Roll was celebrating one of the biggest weekends of his career — and hiding one of the most painful moments of his life.

The “Save Me” singer has revealed that he suffered a serious ATV accident just before the Grammys, breaking his collarbone and flipping the vehicle so badly he thought he had completely totaled it.

He kept the terrifying crash private for weeks. Now, he’s finally opening up about what really happened.

A Crash He Kept Quiet

On Sunday (March 1), Jelly Roll shared that while attending major events — including the Grammy Awards — he was dealing with intense pain behind the scenes.

During the accident, he broke his collarbone after flipping his ATV. Despite the severity of the crash, he powered through appearances and celebrations without publicly acknowledging the injury.

Jelly Roll admitted that at the Grammys, every time someone went in for a hug, he wanted to “cry” because of the pain.

His wife, Bunnie Xo, described the accident as the “worst day of my life,” underscoring just how serious it had been.

She later shared a hospital video of Jelly Roll wearing a neck brace, jokingly asking if it gave him “more street cred.” He laughed and replied that he was “full country boy” now.

Back on the Saddle

This past weekend marked the first time Jelly Roll had gotten back on the ATV since the crash.

He admitted he knew he had to face it — if he didn’t get back on soon, he worried he might never ride again. Though he initially believed he had totaled the vehicle, it was ultimately fully restored.

An Unstoppable Season

The injury came during what has otherwise been a massive year for Jelly Roll.

Just last month, he won three Grammy Awards: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake.

His Grammy acceptance speech became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, as he thanked his wife, Bunnie Xo, and Jesus.

Last week, he announced his upcoming Little Ass Shed Tour, which kicks off May 28 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

In just a few weeks, Jelly Roll will receive one of country music’s highest honors when he is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by his friend Lainey Wilson.

Craig Morgan, ERNEST and Leanne Morgan are also set to appear for the special night.

Behind the trophies and tour dates, though, was a broken collarbone — and a crash he’s only now ready to discuss.