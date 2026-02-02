Before the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 1), Jelly Roll was asked by Entertainment Weekly what his dream Super Bowl halftime show would be, and he delivered like Door Dash.

Jelly Roll explained how Nashville is building a new stadium and that the city hopes to host a future Super Bowl in it in the next few years.

"I have a dream that they do a country music-themed halftime show and maybe, perhaps, they just let me do a little 20-30 second thing in it."

But Jelly only wants 30 seconds, who does he want to fill the rest of the halftime show with?

Jelly Roll Names His Dream Country Music Super Bowl Halftime Lineup

Jelly says "I'd love to see Tim McGraw, I'd love to see Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, some of the country legends."

But wait...there's more.

The "Son Of A Sinner" singer added on that he would want to see "Morgan Wallen, Hardy -- yeah, that's my dream. Kenny Chesney and maybe they let me come out and do a verse or something."

Then, Jelly's wife, Bunnie chimed in with some names as well. "Megan Moroney, Ella Langley," then Jelly chimes in with his label-mate, Lainey Wilson and adds "I would love to see all our friends and a country music-themed halftime show that just involved out whole community."

Will Nashville Host a Super Bowl?

The city is aimed at it and building a new enclosed Nissan Stadium, according to WSMV-TV. It's set to open in 2027, which would qualify it to host a Super Bowl.

The earliest realistic Super Bowl Nashville could host is Super Bowl LXIII (February 2029) if its bid succeeds and the NFL awards it that game -- and state and city officials have formally made that bid.

How Many Grammy Awards Does Jelly Roll Have?

As of the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jelly has taken home three trophies. They're all from this year.

Best Contemporary Country Album – Beautifully Broken Best Country Duo/Group Performance – “Amen” (with Shaboozey) Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song – “Hard Fought Hallelujah” (with Brandon Lake)

