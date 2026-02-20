A Moment of Grace After Tragedy

Conner Smith will not face charges related to the June 2025 car accident that killed 77-year-old Dorothy “Dot” Dobbins.

On Thursday (Feb. 19), the 25-year-old country singer’s attorney confirmed that Smith’s misdemeanor citation was withdrawn at the request of Dobbins’ family, bringing the legal chapter of the case to a close.

A Tragedy That Shook a Community

In a statement to People, Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, called the crash a “profound tragedy” for both Dobbins’ loved ones and the larger Germantown community.

“Over the past several months, Conner has been grateful for the opportunity to get to know Dot’s family personally and to voice his deep and sincere grief,” Robinson said.

“While he is grateful that this legal chapter has concluded, he will continue to steadfastly lift her family up in prayer,” the statement continued.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office told WZTV that the citation was officially withdrawn at the family’s request.

What Happened That Night

Dobbins was struck by Smith’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on June 8, 2025, while walking in a crosswalk in Nashville. She later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



At the time, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the preliminary contributing factor “appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian.” Authorities also noted that he showed no signs of impairment.

Smith was issued a misdemeanor citation on July 10 and charged with failure to yield resulting in a fatality. A source close to the situation previously said the misdemeanor charge — rather than a felony — reflected a lack of criminal intent.

Smith’s Public Grief

In the weeks following the accident, Smith spoke publicly about the emotional toll.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the “Creek Will Rise” singer wrote that his “heart [was] broken in a way I’ve never experienced.”

“Not a day has gone by that I haven’t grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family,” he shared, asking fans to continue praying for the Dobbins family “by name.”

Now, with the citation withdrawn at the family’s request, the case closes on the legal side — even as the emotional weight of that day lingers.