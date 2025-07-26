Conner Smith has just announced his triumphant return to the stage after being involved in a deadly accident: The Grand Ole Opry.

Conner Smith Returns to Stage @ConnerSmith, Instagram loading...

Smith turned to his Instagram — which has been extremely quiet since the accident on June 8 that took the life of a Nashville woman — and announced that on Wednesday (July 30) he will be playing at the Opry.

Smith commented on the picture that he posted, saying that he is "grateful to step back on stage on Wednesday. Thankful to the church of country music."

This is only the second thing that Smith has said publicly since the accident; the other being on July 11, when he broke his silence by saying:

"Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life. Not a day has gone by that I haven't grieved, prayed and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family. My heart is broken in a way I've never experienced, and I still struggle to fully process the weight of it all."

Get our free mobile app

Some were wondering what Smith's next career move would be after being involved in the tragic accident.

Would he be able to recover mentally from the tragic accident?

Would he even want to perform anymore?

Would people still come out to see him?

His star is on the way up in Nashville, and he has been putting in the work to climb to the top of this musical town dubbed the "Ten-Year-Town," due to the fact that you have to be around for at least a decade to break through.

Smith originally came to public attention when he had a viral hit song, "I Hate Alabama,"nin 2021.

He has since released multiple singles to country radio, one being "Creek Will Rise," which is his biggest hit to date, peaking in the Top 20.

It will surely be a sight to see when Smith makes his return to the stage, being that it's the Opry stage and will add to the enormity as well.

Was Conner Smith Charged With a Crime in the Deadly Accident?

Yes, Smith was issued a misdemeanor citation after the fatal accident.

The citation was for "failure to yield the right of way resulting in death."

It's to be noted that the citation is indeed serious, but it is classified as a traffic violation, not a criminal offense, indicating that there was no intent to cause harm.

Who is Conner Smith's Record Label?

Smith is signed to Valory Music Co., which is an imprint of Big Machine Label Group, and early in his career, he worked closely with Thomas Rhett as a mentor and collaborator.

40 Photos of Hulk Hogan's Life In and Out of the Wrestling Ring Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll