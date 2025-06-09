Singer Conner Smith was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 77-year-old Nashville woman on Sunday (June 8).

Nashville.gov identified the driver as 24-year-old Conner Smith, with TMZ confirming it was the "Creek Will Rise" singer.

Who Is Conner Smith?

Smith first emerged in 2021 when his song "I Hate Alabama" went viral on TikTok.

He's since released four songs to country radio, with the Top 20 hit "Creek Will Rise" performing best.

He's signed to the Valory Music Co. Early in his career he worked closely with and learned from Thomas Rhett.

Smith's lawyer gave the following statement to Taste of Country:

“On June 8th, Mr. Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life. His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

The accident happened at 3rd Ave. North near Van Buren St. This intersection is at the north end of downtown Nashville, away from CMA Fest activities. Google Maps identifies the area as Salemtown.

The victim, Dorothy Dobbins, is said to have lived nearby. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

According to police, the accident happened around 7:30PM on Sunday night. Dobbins was within a crosswalk when she was hit by the truck. Smith showed no signs of impairment, and while the investigation is ongoing, the cause of the accident is listed as failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

Smith had previously played the Chevy Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest on Saturday (June 7). His next scheduled show is this Saturday in Florida, with a full slate of tour dates afterward. He's currently touring with Luke Bryan.