Thomas Rhett Announces 2026 Soundtrack To Life Tour Dates
Thomas Rhett is making sure he touches both coasts this summer and fall. The "Ain't a Bad Life" singer just announced his 2026 Soundtrack To Life Tour, with 24 dates across America.
- Conner Smith, Ernest, Kashus Culpepper and Vincent Mason are among the opening acts.
- Tickets go on sale on March 13 at 10AM local time.
- Last month, Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their fifth child, a boy named Brave.
Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2026 [Full List]
Rhett's 2026 tour will open on July 9 in Nashville at a venue that's yet to be announced. The rest of the tour finds him playing arenas and amphitheaters on both coasts and cities in between.
While his tour calendar is more sparsley decorated than in years past, Rhett still has big plans for the year, including four stops on Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour in April, May and July and a pair of shows in London with Luke Combs.
Rhett's last studio album was About a Woman, released in Aug. 2024.
Thomas Rhett's 2026 Soundtrack To Life Tour Dates:
July 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ TBA
July 11 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 16 — Hartford, Ct. @ the Meadows Music Theatre
July 17 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
July 18 — Hershey, Pa. @ TBA
Aug. 13 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 14 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 20 — Evans, Ind. @ Ford Center
Aug. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 11 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Sept. 12 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 17 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Sept. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 19 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Oct. 2 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Oct. 3 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Casey’s Center
Oct. 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Oct. 24 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center