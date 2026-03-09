Thomas Rhett is making sure he touches both coasts this summer and fall. The "Ain't a Bad Life" singer just announced his 2026 Soundtrack To Life Tour, with 24 dates across America.

Conner Smith, Ernest, Kashus Culpepper and Vincent Mason are among the opening acts.

Tickets go on sale on March 13 at 10AM local time.

Last month, Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their fifth child, a boy named Brave.

Rhett's 2026 tour will open on July 9 in Nashville at a venue that's yet to be announced. The rest of the tour finds him playing arenas and amphitheaters on both coasts and cities in between.

While his tour calendar is more sparsley decorated than in years past, Rhett still has big plans for the year, including four stops on Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour in April, May and July and a pair of shows in London with Luke Combs.

Rhett's last studio album was About a Woman, released in Aug. 2024.

Thomas Rhett's 2026 Soundtrack To Life Tour Dates:

July 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ TBA

July 11 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 16 — Hartford, Ct. @ the Meadows Music Theatre

July 17 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

July 18 — Hershey, Pa. @ TBA

Aug. 13 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 14 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 20 — Evans, Ind. @ Ford Center

Aug. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 11 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Sept. 12 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 17 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 19 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Oct. 2 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Oct. 3 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Casey’s Center

Oct. 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

Oct. 24 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center