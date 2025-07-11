Conner Smith is speaking out for the first time since he was involved in a tragic accident in June of 2025 that took a woman's life.

The rising country star turned to social media on Friday morning (July 11) to react to an accident that took place in Nashville in June, which took the life of a 77-year-old woman.

"Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life," Smith begins his Instagram post.

"Not a day has gone by that I haven't grieved, prayed and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family."

"My heart is broken in a way I've never experienced, and I still struggle to fully process the weight of it all."

Smith goes on to ask fans to "continue to lift the Dobbins family up in prayer by name, asking for God's peace to surround them every day," before explaining why he chose to cancel several live shows amid the tragedy "out of respect for everyone involved."

"I have always found that making music and playing shows is a place of healing for me — but for this moment, it was important for me to take time away," he states.

See the full statement:

According to authorities, Smith was behind the wheel of a truck that struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins on June 8 in Nashville.

She was subsequently transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Smith's statement comes after the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department issued Smith a state citation for failure to yield resulting in a fatality on Thursday (June 10).

The citation classifies the accident as a traffic violation, not a criminal offense. From a legal perspective, that acknowledges that Smith had no intent to cause harm.

“A misdemeanor state citation was issued tonight by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to Conner Smith,” Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, says in a statement.

“Conner is incredibly grateful to the MNPD for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times. His thoughts remain with Ms. Dobbins’ family, and he remains committed to honoring her memory with compassion by supporting efforts to improve pedestrian safety and help prevent future tragedies,” the statement continues.

Smith first came to widespread public attention in 2021, when his song “I Hate Alabama” went viral on TikTok.

He’s released multiple singles to country radio since then. “Creek Will Rise” is his biggest hit to date, peaking in the Top 20.