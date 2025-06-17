Conner Smith Drops Out of Shows After Being Involved in Fatal Car Crash

Conner Smith has pulled his name from the bill of two planned concert appearances in June.

The cancellations come just over a week after the singer's involvement in a fatal car accident that killed a 77-year-old Nashville woman.

One of the upcoming shows that Smith has scrapped is his planned headlining performance at the Military Appreciation Concert at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, on Friday (June 20).

According to WKYC, Smith's team issued a statement saying that the cancellation was due to the fatal car wreck.

"As Conner Smith takes time to privately process recent events, he will unfortunately not be performing in Akron on June 20," the statement from his talent agency, WME, reads. "We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this difficult time."

Frankie Ballard is stepping in for Smith as the event's new headliner.

Also canceled is another Ohio appearance at the Buckeye Country Superfest, where Smith was scheduled to perform on Saturday (June 21). A social media post from the event says that Smith will no longer be performing his scheduled slot, and Vincent Mason will take his place.

According to his tour calendar, Smith's next scheduled concert appearance is on July 18 in Lake Ozark, Mo. He's booked for several shows throughout the remainder of the summer and fall.

What Happened During Conner Smith's Car Accident?

According to a statement from his lawyer, Smith was "involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life."

It happened on June 8 on 3rd Ave. North near Van Buren St., at the north end of Nashville and away from the then-ongoing CMA Fest activities.

The victim, 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbs, is said to have lived in the area.

She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

According to police, Dobbs was within a crosswalk when she was struck by a truck at about 7:30 PM.

Smith was behind the wheel. He showed no signs of impairment, and while the investigation is ongoing, the cause of the accident is currently listed as failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

The singer had previously played the Chevy Riverfront Stage during CMA Fest.