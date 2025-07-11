Conner Smith Issued Misdemeanor Citation After Fatal Nashville Accident

Conner Smith has been issued a misdemeanor citation in connection with a fatal car accident that occurred in June in Nashville.

On Thursday (July 10), the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department issued Smith a state citation for failure to yield resulting in a fatality, according to a statement from his attorney.

The charge stems from a June 8 accident that claimed the life of 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins, who was struck while crossing the street near her home.

While the citation is serious, it is classified as a traffic violation, not a criminal offense, indicating that there was no intent to cause harm.

“A misdemeanor state citation was issued tonight by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to Conner Smith,” Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, says in a statement.

“Conner is incredibly grateful to the MNPD for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times. His thoughts remain with Ms. Dobbins’ family, and he remains committed to honoring her memory with compassion by supporting efforts to improve pedestrian safety and help prevent future tragedies,” the statement continues.

Police say Smith struck Dobbins with his Chevy Silverado at 3rd Ave. North near Van Buren Street. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Who Is Conner Smith?

Smith first gained attention in 2021 when his song “I Hate Alabama” went viral on TikTok.

Since then, he’s released multiple singles to country radio, with “Creek Will Rise” becoming his biggest hit to date, peaking in the Top 20.

Smith is signed to the Valory Music Co., an imprint of Big Machine Label Group, and early in his career, he worked closely with Thomas Rhett as a mentor and collaborator.