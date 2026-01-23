Nearly two months ago, Conner Smith said that he was getting closer to releasing new music — but that he was being very careful to let God lead the way.

"There's been so many people asking me, 'Man, when are you gonna get back and post on socials? Put out music again?' ...And it's, like, 'When God tells me to,'" he said at that time.

Read More: Conner Smith Says God Will Tell Him When to Resume Career After Fatal Accident

He's been mostly quiet since last June, when he was involved in a fatal car accident that left a woman dead.

Smith released a new song called "Ain't Got Enough Faith" last November, wiped his social media and shared 10 unreleased songs on YouTube. But he's been spending the bulk of his time in self-reflection, and hasn't been touring or promoting music the way he did before the accident.

Conner Smith Releases New Song, 'Man I Was Made to Be'

Now, Smith is stepping back out into the spotlight with a song that reflects all the growing, learning and praying he's been doing over the better part of the past year.

"Man I Was Made to Be" is an emotional letter to his wife, a woman who he says has always seen him in his best light, despite his flaws.

"I'm hard to love but I love how you see / Not the man I am but the man that I was made to be," he sings in the chorus.

Smith's wife is Leah Thompson, a former professional surfer who is also the founder of a swim and resort wear line called Legacy the Label. The couple married in September 2024 after getting engaged the year prior.

In his new song, Smith reflects on how much he's learned over the two-and-a-half-year span since he first asked his wife to marry him, and vows to try and love her with as much selflessness and dedication as Jesus' love for the world.

The lyrics don't specifically touch on the fatal accident that altered the course of Smith's life, but it's clear they arose from a time of growing, learning and important self-work. Through everything he's been through, his wife has been at his side, and those hard times have only made their bond stronger.

What Happened During Conner Smith's Fatal Accident?

In June 2025, Smith was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 77-year-old Nashville woman.

The victim, Dorothy Dobbins, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center but died of her injuries.

The accident took place at 3rd Ave. North near Van Buren St., at the north end of Nashville, away from the then-ongoing CMA Fest activities.

According to police, Dobbins was within a crosswalk when she was fatally struck at about 7:30PM. Smith was not impaired in any way at the time of the accident.

Read More: Conner Smith Issued Misdemeanor Citation After Fatal Incident

The singer was issued a misdemeanor citation for failure to yield resulting in a fatality. The citation was classified as a traffic violation, not a criminal offense, indicating that there was no intent to cause harm.

Here Are the Lyrics to Conner Smith's New Song, "Man I Was Made to Be":

My tendencies are selfish / My fallback is pride / I think about my own ambitions about 90 percent of the time / When I gave you a diamond I thought all I was changing was your name / But the further down the road we go / I realized it changed everything

Chorus:

But that's why Jesus says we're his bride / 'Cause he loved us enough to lay down his whole life / And baby I know it'll take some time / But that's what I wanna do for you / 'Cause you're an angel sent from the sky / And I know I got a long way to go 'til I am / Hard to love but I love how you see / Not the man I am but the man that I was made to be

'Cause your tendencies are goodness / Keep forgiveness in your eyes / And over and over I'm amazing by the heart I get to call mine / I meant it when I said forever and I got lucky that you said it to me / So no matter where it goes through the highs and the lows / Yours is who I choose to be

Repeat Chorus

One day when I reach Heaven / And I meet him face to face / He'll tell me all my sins are forgiven by the blood, by the cross I'll be in those gates / I can't wait to see your smile when you finally get to see / Yeah, that same man / That you always saw in me



Repeat Chorus