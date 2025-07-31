Conner Smith Describes Isolation After Tragedy Before Emotional Opry Performance

Singer Conner Smith returned to the stage on Wednesday night (July 30), but he also offered his deepest thoughts yet on the fatal tragedy that led to temporary, self-imposed isolation.

“The moment tragedy came, I knew that my heart had no way to process it,” he shared after contemplating what it will feel like to perform again.

“I stayed isolated from the world. I spent most of my time with friends who had stopped by the house, or just me and Jesus.”

What Happened to Conner Smith?

On June 8, Smith was driving in downtown Nashville when he struck a woman named Dorothy Dobbins with his truck. She was in the crosswalk at 3rd Ave. N. near Van Buren St.

Dobbins — age 77 — was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Smith had played CMA Fest the day prior and had concerts scheduled through June, but he canceled several dates to process the tragedy.

On July 11, the 24-year-old made his first statement.

"Not a day has gone by that I haven't grieved, prayed and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family,” he shared.

On Substack, Smith thanked fans, friends and family for standing by him and protecting him as he processed what had happened.

He admits he stayed away from the internet, but allowed the most supportive comments to filter through.

It’s hard to explain the things I’ve learned through this journey: the intimacy with Jesus I felt, the kindness of community I experienced, the love I’ve been surrounded by, the way I’ve felt God protect me in every single way. There’s so much to this story that I pray, in time, I will be able to share, but for now, my heart just wants to say thank you.

Was Conner Smith Arrested?

After the accident, Smith was not arrested. Police quickly determined that Smith showed no signs of impairment and was not distracted by a cell phone or another handheld device illegal to use while driving in Tennessee.

On July 10, he was issued a misdemeanor for failure to yield, resulting in a fatality. It is classified as a traffic violation, not a criminal offense.

His return to the Grand Ole Opry stage signals his willingness to move forward.

"This feels like a new beginning in every way tonight," he says. "A restart, a second chance, an opportunity for purpose through the trials I’ve now known. My heart is filled with thankfulness because of that truth. The truth that I now get a chance to begin again, having seen the things that truly matter in life."

Conner Smith Songs

Smith's best-known songs are "Creek Will Rise," a Top 20 radio hit from 2023, and "I Hate Alabama," a viral TikTok hit that led to much of his success in country music.

In 2024, he joined Hailey Whitters for a duet called "Roulette on the Heart."

