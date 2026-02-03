Savannah Guthrie is leaning on her faith — and the public’s support — after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing in Arizona last week.

The Today show anchor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Monday (Feb. 2), as the search continues for her 84-year-old mother.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope… Above all, we believe in Him,” she wrote. “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant.”

Here’s what we know so far:

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Ariz., near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue.

Her family called authorities the following day, Feb. 1, around noon. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department launched a search, which quickly escalated into something more serious.

What Do Authorities Believe Happened?

During a Feb. 2 press conference, Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters that investigators now believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night.

“We know she didn’t just walk out of there,” Nanos said. “This is more of a crime scene than a search mission.”

Though no suspects have been named publicly, investigators are treating this as a possible kidnapping or abduction.

What Is Known About Her Condition?

Sheriff Nanos emphasized that Nancy suffers from physical ailments and requires daily medication, which could become life-threatening if missed for more than 24 hours.

He added that Nancy is of sound mind and did not leave the home voluntarily.

Savannah's Clinging to Her Faith

Savannah Guthrie, 54, is currently in Arizona with her family and did not appear on Today on Monday.

She shared a personal post on Instagram quoting Isaiah 26:3: “He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.”

The post ended with three simple words: “Bring her home.”

What Are Police Doing Now?

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, along with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, is actively investigating. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and license plate data, and continue to search the area.

They’ve urged anyone with information to come forward.

What Should You Do If You Have Information?

Nancy Guthrie is described as:

84 years old

5 feet 5 inches tall

Approximately 150 lbs

Brown hair, blue eyes

If you have any information, please get in touch with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.