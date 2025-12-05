A small town in Virginia is at the center of a growing investigation — and a nationwide manhunt — after high school football coach Travis Turner was reported missing in late November.

But this is no longer just a missing person’s case.

Travis, 46, is now wanted on 10 felony charges, including five counts of child sexual exploitation and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, according to Virginia State Police.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

From Missing Person to Fugitive

According to police, Travis' wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, told investigators she last saw him on Nov. 20, walking into the woods near their home in Appalachia, Va. She reported him missing the next day.

At first, the case was treated as a typical missing person search. That changed quickly when an active arrest warrant was issued in connection to the child exploitation charges, and Travis was officially declared a fugitive.

Authorities say Travis left behind key personal items — including his wallet, contact lenses, glasses, and daily medications — prompting concerns for his physical and mental well-being.

A Public Plea From His Family

Leslie, his wife of 25 years, issued a public plea on behalf of the family, urging Travis to come home and face the allegations in court:

Your wife and children are in distress. Leslie pleads for you to come home and face the allegations by defending yourself in a court of law. Don’t leave your family to fight this battle without you. They love and miss you. They want you to know they are your support.

She added that the family is cooperating fully with law enforcement and has allowed multiple searches of their home and surrounding properties.

Their last contact with Travis, the statement says, left them with “great concern” — but they are still “clinging to hope” that he’ll be found safe and alive.

What Is Travis Turner Charged With?

According to Virginia State Police, he is facing:

5 counts of possessing child pornography

5 counts of using a communications system to solicit a minor

No further details have been released regarding the victims or the timeline of the alleged crimes.

What Happens Next?

The U.S. Marshals Service continues to lead the manhunt, and the public is urged to come forward with any information.

Meanwhile, Leslie has reportedly deleted her social media accounts in the wake of the arrest warrant and media attention.

The family’s final public message emphasized one thing: “They cling to the hope he will be found and afforded the opportunity to defend himself in a court of law.”

Travis Turner remains at large as of this writing.