A Florida woman is facing serious fraud charges — and the story behind it is raising some eyebrows.

According to authorities, she believed she was working on behalf of country stars Florida Georgia Line and Chase Rice.

Yes… really.

A Fraud Case With a Country Twist

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year investigation uncovered multiple fraudulent property sales tied to Cheryl Annette Jefferson, 63, of Bartow, Fla.

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The case began in January 2024 when a property owner contacted police after discovering her land had been sold — without her knowledge — and transferred into someone else’s name.

Detectives soon found similar cases, including a vacant lot that had also been sold without the owner’s consent.

Following the Money

Investigators say documents from one of the sales included a driver’s license that didn’t match the victim — but instead led them to Jefferson.

From there, they traced wire transfers connected to the sales to a bank account Jefferson opened in 2022.

Authorities say more than $400,000 in deposits were linked to multiple fraudulent transactions across Florida, as well as cases in Colorado and Georgia.

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Officials also say some of that money was converted into cryptocurrency and sent to accounts tied to individuals overseas.

The Explanation: Florida Georgia Line?

When deputies arrested Jefferson, she told them she believed she was helping someone she had met at a concert — someone she thought was Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.

According to investigators, Jefferson said she opened accounts and moved money under the impression it was tied to a Nashville construction project.

She also said she had been introduced to another person she believed to be country singer Chase Rice.

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A search of her phone reportedly revealed messages with someone using that name, which investigators say showed her continued involvement in moving money.

Facing Charges

Jefferson has been charged with an organized scheme to defraud in excess of $50,000. She was taken into custody and later released on $100,000 bond.

And while the case itself is serious, Sheriff Rick Staly couldn’t help but point out the irony.

“Crime knows no borders, and it doesn’t stop at the Florida Georgia Line,” he said. “This criminal may claim she has some high-profile friends, but I don’t see her friends getting her out of the jam she’s put herself in.”