If you ask Jason Aldean, a full-fledged Florida Georgia Line reunion is all but a sure thing.

The pair shared a stage for the first time in nearly four years earlier in March, during a celebration of Aldean's career and catalog of hits.

Aldean and FGL go way back: The duo co-wrote Aldean's 2018 hit "You Make it Easy" with then-fledgling artist Morgan Wallen, plus songwriter Jordan Schmidt.

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Aldean talked about the moment during a new episode of the Try That in a Small Town podcast. He made it sound like if FGL don't put out another record someday, he'll be surprised.

What Did Jason Aldean Say About a Potential Florida Georgia Line Reunion?

When asked if he thinks an FGL reunion is in the pipeline, Aldean didn't flinch.

"Oh yeah, definitely. It's coming," the singer said. "I would assume there's probably going to be a record at some point. I feel like they're getting there."

He acknowledged that Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have had to work out differences over what's been a "weird few years."

But he also thinks they'll work their way back to performing again as a duo soon.

"I think they're too good to not do that," Aldean adds.

He also said reuniting would be a "smart move" for both parties, since even though they've found considerable success in their respective solo pursuits, they're never going to hit the same level of stardom that they would together.

"You're never going to be as big apart as you would together. They were too big an act as a duo to ever accomplish that same thing on their own," he continued. "...And I think they truly enjoy being together and making music together and all those things."

Why Did Florida Georgia Line Break Up?

The duo split in 2022 after Kelley began to pursue solo projects more aggressively than Hubbard was comfortable with.

According to an interview he gave The Human School podcast, Hubbard once told Kelley, "I don't think I deserve 50 percent of you if I'm willing to give a hundred."

Their longtime friendship suffered, and many fans surmised from their social media activity that they disagreed on political views.

Hubbard has also said that the stress of fatherhood and the pandemic weighed on him.

What Have Florida Georgia Line Said About a Reunion?

No official reunion has been announced, but there certainly seems to be momentum.

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An early 2026 hike seemed like a promising step toward repairing their friendship, and maybe the band.

Since then, both band mates have left the door open for a potential reunion, but they've also said it's their friendship they're worried about fixing first.