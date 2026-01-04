Are Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley inching closer to a Florida Georgia Line reunion?

It certainly seems that way after the video BK posted about the duo's recent hike. In the comments section, some of their fellow country stars — including several who were close to the two singers during their time as a band — seemed convinced that FGL isn't over yet.

What Did Brian Kelley Post About His Florida Georgia Line Band Mate Tyler Hubbard?

Over the first weekend of 2026, Kelley shared a video of himself emerging from the woods, and explained that he'd gone on a hike with Hubbard.

The scene then switched to a clip of actor Jon Hamm in a dance club, swaying with eyes closed as "Turn the Lights Off" by Kato ft. Jon Nørgaard plays. That's part of a social media trend where users use that clip to show intense satisfaction or nostalgia.

That fits FGL's story. The band officially broke up in 2022 after a decade as one of country music's most dominant acts.

And BK put his own spin on the social media trend, adding a clip of their signature hit "Cruise" to the scene with Hamm dancing with his eyes closed.

Even though he didn't explicitly say that they're talking about reuniting Florida Georgia Line, there's good reason to think that could be the subtext of the post.

What Did Fans + Country Stars Say About a Potential Florida Georgia Line Reunion?

Many fans chimed in in the comments section wondering if this means a new chapter is on the way for FGL.

Some of those were artists who are good friends of the duo, or even worked with FGL in their heyday.

"Do I need to start writing FGL songs again," wrote Hardy. As one of the writers on hits like "Simple" and "Talk You Out of It," he'd know better than most if it's time to get excited for new Florida Georgia Line music.

Jason Aldean and Chase Rice are two more artists close to Florida Georgia Line, and they also seemed to speculate about a potential reunion.

Aldean shared a string of emojis of curious eyes, while Rice wrote, "Uh oh."

And Tyler Hubbard himself cosigned the sentiment behind Kelley's post, commenting with two emojis of running figures and a flexing bicep.

Several more artists and fans also shared similar sentiments in the comments section of the post, making it pretty clear that many interpreted BK's video as a sign of future FGL-related things to come.

Why Did Florida Georgia Line Break Up?

In 2024, both artists appeared separately on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast to share their side of what went down.

Hubbard said it mostly boiled down to both artists' desire to release solo music and pursue independent creative ventures. Kelley agreed with that, but also alluded to some political disagreements after the 2020 election, and pointed to those as the reason why Hubbard unfollowed him on social media for a while.

He also said there was a miscommunication about when they would start rolling out social projects.

Kelley admitted he was caught off guard when Hubbard's Tim McGraw collaboration "Undivided" came out in 2021, a song that Hubbard and McGraw sang at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The two both spoke about going to therapy in an effort to keep the band going. They also both agreed that a reunion would only be possible with a lot of hard work and healing.

But in more recent interviews, it's seemed like Hubbard was more optimistic about a reconciliation — if not musically, at least personally.

What Did Tyler Hubbard Say About His Friendship With Florida Georgia Line Band Mate Brian Kelley?

In a recent appearance on The Human School podcast, Hubbard rehashed some of the details about how their desire to pursue solo careers split up FGL, but he also emphasized how much he misses their friendship.

"I have a desire for that friendship," Hubbard said. "I miss that guy I was partners with for 10 years. I miss my old roommate, my best man at my wedding — and if nothing else, we should have a relationship."

He said that he and Kelley were working on repairing their relationship, more for the sake of their personal bond than in the interest of restarting "FGL doing anything."

"We need to repair...spend some time together face to face. And just walk and talk and hang, and go fishing or get a guitar out," Hubbard continued.

What Else Have Florida Georgia Line Done Lately?

Since 2022, the band mates have continued to pursue separate projects with some success, but never to the degree they enjoyed as a duo.

Last June, they quietly surprise-dropped a six-song EP called Deep Cuts & Lost Tracks Vol. 1. None of the tracks were new or re-recorded, but rather simply extra material from the time they spent in the studio together cutting albums.

Still, some fans speculated that the EP might be a hint at new music on the way.