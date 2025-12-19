Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were once inseparable — as roommates, creative partners, and the duo behind Florida Georgia Line’s decade-long dominance on the country charts.

But after announcing an “indefinite hiatus” in 2022, the pair launched solo careers and, as Hubbard admits, drifted apart.

Now, Hubbard is speaking candidly about where their relationship stands — and why he’s hopeful for a fresh start.

Remembering the Good Times

On a recent episode of the Human School Podcast, Hubbard shared that he and Kelley are actively working to reconnect.

Read More: Tyler Hubbard: One Text — and a Kenny Chesney Song — Ended Florida Georgia Line

“I hadn't spoken to BK a lot in the last couple of years, but we're going on a hike next week,” Hubbard said. “I have a desire for that friendship. I miss the guy I was partners with for 10 years. I miss my old roommate, my best man at my wedding — and if nothing else, we should have a relationship.”

While fans might hope this signals a Florida Georgia Line reunion, Hubbard made it clear this is more about rebuilding their personal connection than reviving their professional one.

“It doesn't have to be what it was, and it doesn't have to equal FGL doing anything,” he explained. “But we need to repair... spend some time together face-to-face. And just walk and talk and hang, and go fishing or get a guitar out.”

Their upcoming hike marks the first real chance to reconnect after years of limited communication.

“I’m excited for that, because yeah, it feels like, at this point, enough time has gone by,” he added.

A Painful Pause + Public Pressure

Speculation swirled around Florida Georgia Line’s sudden split — from creative differences to political tension — but Hubbard insists it wasn’t about drama, just a matter of personal boundaries.

He recalled how, during the pandemic, Kelley texted him a song he planned to record solo — a move that caught Hubbard off guard.

Read More: 25 Moments That Rocked Country Music in the Past 25 Years

Though he supported Kelley’s desire to explore something new, he drew a line: “I told him, ‘I don’t think I deserve 50% of you if I’m willing to give 100.’”

He now admits he didn’t always handle things perfectly, including unfollowing Kelley on Instagram — a move that only added fuel to fan speculation.

“There’s not a good guy, bad guy,” he said. “He stuck to his convictions… I set a boundary.”

No Promises — Just Hope

So where does that leave them?

A full-fledged FGL comeback isn’t on the table (at least for now), but Hubbard says he’s open — and optimistic — about rebuilding what matters most.

“What I'm hungry for is... let me get my friend back,” he shared. “We had so many amazing years of blessings, doing the craziest things that our wildest dreams couldn’t have imagined. We should be doing life together in some capacity still.”

It may not involve sold-out arenas or summer anthems — but for Hubbard, a quiet hike and an honest conversation might be the start of something more lasting.