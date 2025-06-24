It would take 100 years for the most unbreakable country music record on this list to fall. The others are slightly more attainable.

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Dolly Parton all have records that are not likely to be topped, but it's not just the legends who are doing the unthinkable. Florida Georgia Line begins this list, and Morgan Wallen is closing in on our No. 2 mark.

Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley are two more artists you'll find. Each country music record listed here has been verified via Guinness or the outlet cited. When possible, we tried to find the song or artist that has come closest to breaking the record, or someone who has a chance in the future.

Here are a few of the country music records you'll find listed below:

Country song with the most consecutive weeks at No. 1

Most No. 1 country songs (male and female solo artist)

Most CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards

Most CMA Awards nominations in a single year

Most country music Grammy wins

Most Hot Country Songs chart entries

There were a few other country music records we searched for, but couldn't find reliable data. For example, which artist has sold the most concert tickets ever? Which country music songwriter has the most No. 1 songs?

The list is ranked in order of most to least likely to be broken in the future. Scroll through for a full explanation of what it would take to break each award and why some — especially album-centric awards — will likely stick forever.

Finally, there is one country music record that will be around for eternity because of technology and listening preferences. We weren't exaggerating when we said it'd take 100 years to break. Honestly it might take even longer, because this record grows weekly.