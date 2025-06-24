12 Unbreakable Country Music Records: Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, George Strait + More

12 Unbreakable Country Music Records: Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, George Strait + More

John Lamparski, Getty Images

It would take 100 years for the most unbreakable country music record on this list to fall. The others are slightly more attainable.

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Dolly Parton all have records that are not likely to be topped, but it's not just the legends who are doing the unthinkable. Florida Georgia Line begins this list, and Morgan Wallen is closing in on our No. 2 mark.

Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley are two more artists you'll find. Each country music record listed here has been verified via Guinness or the outlet cited. When possible, we tried to find the song or artist that has come closest to breaking the record, or someone who has a chance in the future.

Here are a few of the country music records you'll find listed below:

  • Country song with the most consecutive weeks at No. 1
  • Most No. 1 country songs (male and female solo artist)
  • Most CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards
  • Most CMA Awards nominations in a single year
  • Most country music Grammy wins
  • Most Hot Country Songs chart entries

There were a few other country music records we searched for, but couldn't find reliable data. For example, which artist has sold the most concert tickets ever? Which country music songwriter has the most No. 1 songs?

The list is ranked in order of most to least likely to be broken in the future. Scroll through for a full explanation of what it would take to break each award and why some — especially album-centric awards — will likely stick forever.

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app

Finally, there is one country music record that will be around for eternity because of technology and listening preferences. We weren't exaggerating when we said it'd take 100 years to break. Honestly it might take even longer, because this record grows weekly.

Unbreakable Country Music Records: 12 That May Never Fall, Ranked

Major League Baseball has Cal Ripken. NFL has Emmitt Smith. Country music has Garth Brooks. These three men hold records that nobody will ever break. Actually, Brooks may have three of them!

Here are 12 seemingly untouchable country music records, ranked in order of the least to most likely to be broken. George Strait, Dolly Parton and Alan Jackson make the list. So too do contemporary artists like Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, George Jones, Grand Ole Opry, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson
Categories: Country Music News, Galleries, Lists

More From Taste of Country