Florida Georgia Line ruled country radio for nearly a decade, becoming one of the genre’s biggest crossover acts with hits like “Cruise” and “This Is How We Roll.”

But in 2022, the duo — made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — shocked fans and the music industry by announcing an “indefinite hiatus.”

Now, after years of rumors, Hubbard is revealing what really led to the end of Florida Georgia Line — and why it wasn’t the dramatic falling-out many assumed.

A Shift During the Pandemic

In a recent episode of the Human School Podcast, Hubbard opened up about the turning point in his professional relationship with Kelley.

During the pandemic, Hubbard said his personal life was under major strain. His wife had just given birth to their third child, he was recovering from an ankle injury, and the emotional weight of the world shutting down was heavy.

That’s when he got a surprising text from Kelley — a new song he’d written. Hubbard thought it sounded like something Kenny Chesney might cut and encouraged him to pitch it.

“He said, ‘Well, I did actually send it to Chesney. And he passed on it, which I’m taking as a sign.’ I said, ‘A sign for what?’ And he said, ‘That I should do it.’”

Though solo careers had been mentioned before, Hubbard says he didn’t expect Kelley to be serious about it. Still, he says he supported the idea — up to a point.

“I’m not willing to do Florida Georgia Line and then have a direct competitor that’s my partner doing the same exact thing,” he explained.

“I also told him, ‘I don’t think I deserve 50% of you if I’m willing to give a hundred.’” Ultimately, Kelley decided to pursue a solo career — and Florida Georgia Line quietly came to an end.

No Bad Blood

While fans speculated about drama behind the scenes, Hubbard says it was never about that.

“There’s not a good guy, bad guy — which everyone wants to do on the internet,” he said. “He stuck to his convictions… I set a boundary.”

He does admit he made some missteps — including unfollowing Kelley on Instagram — and says the public pressure only made an already delicate situation more complicated.

“When it happens publicly, and you get millions of people weighing in, it compounds the stress,” Hubbard said.

A Reunion on the Horizon?

Earlier this year, fans got a surprise when Deep Cuts & Lost Tracks, Vol. 1, an EP of previously released Florida Georgia Line songs, quietly dropped on streaming services — sparking reunion rumors.

Hubbard hasn’t commented on whether there are any new music plans for the duo, and the EP did not include any re-recordings.

For now, both Hubbard and Kelley are focused on solo careers — but it’s clear their legacy, and mutual respect, still runs deep.