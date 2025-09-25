When it comes to making country music, Nate Smith is focused on the music and not the noise around it.

What Is the Controversy Over Nate Smith's Song With Tyler Hubbard?

After Smith teased a new song with Tyler Hubbard called "After Midnight," one fan voiced their concern for Smith working with the former Florida Georgia Line member.

"Yikes did you record this before," they typed with a crying laughing emoji before writing, "cause he turns on those who voted differently."

The comment didn't sit well with Smith, who took the time to respond with a video and put the person on notice about his intentions. He opens the video saying he feels it is important to say something.

"I don't know what Tyler stands for or what he believes or who he voted for," he shares. "Honestly, I really don't care. I actually don't care."

"Whoever he voted for, whatever he stands for, doesn't make him less of a husband, a good father for his kids — which are beautiful and wonderful by the way — or any of that stuff," he continues. "It doesn't make him less of a country star either."

Get our free mobile app

"I know for a fact that Tyler loves this country," he points out. "And I think it's a beautiful thing if two of us with opposing beliefs can make music together. That's a beautiful, beautiful thing."

"And we should be a little more welcoming, FYI," he says at the end.

Nate Smith Shares Political Views Following Charlie Kirk's Death

While Smith has generally kept his political leanings to himself in the past, he did deliver his thoughts about the assassination of Charlie Kirk on social media.

He shared about his faith in Jesus and included a snippet of a song called "Sleeve." He then posted several photos from a concert at which he wore a Make America Great Again hat and pleaded for the nation to come together in the wake of Kirk's death.

RELATED: The Most Politically Outspoken Country Singers

This explains why the fan asked if he had recorded his song with Hubbard "before," meaning before he became open about his own political beliefs.

Neither Hubbard nor Smith have publicly endorsed a presidential candidate, but Smith's display of the Make American Great Again hat could be a tell.

Meanwhile, Hubbard performed with Tim McGraw at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021. This seemingly would put the two singers on opposite sides of the aisle.

RELATED: The Real Reasons Why Florida Georgia Line Broke Up

There have also been rumors that Florida Georgia Line broke up due to differing political opinions between Hubbard and his duo partner Brian Kelley. They have not outrightly said this was the reason, but that hasn't stopped the internet chatter.

Hubbard and Kelley dismantled FGL in January 2021 with a social media post saying they would be pursuing solo projects.