Nate Smith says he was just trying to pull off a harmless tour prank on Morgan Wallen, but he went too far: And he's grateful Wallen forgave him.

Smith spoke about that moment during a new interview with Billboard News, as an example of what a forgiving person the country superstar can be.

What Was Nate Smith's Tour Prank on Morgan Wallen?

Smith was an opening act on Wallen's 2024 One Night at a Time Tour.

Other supporting acts included Jelly Roll and Ella Langley.

It's pretty common for opening acts to prank their tour bosses, or vice versa, at some point on a tour.

That's probably what was going through Smith's mind when he decided to pull off a prank. He threw a drink at Wallen while the headliner was performing.

"Literally a full cup. I thought I was the funniest guy in the world. First night of the tour," Smith admits.

Why Isn't It Funny to Throw a Drink at an Artist Performing Onstage?

Of course, that kind of prank crosses a line. Throwing things at artists while they're performing can be jarring, scary or even dangerous, and it's a problem that many artists face: Hecklers or well-meaning fans often toss items onstage at country concerts.

Read More: Riley Green Injured After a Fan Throws a Phone at Him Onstage

Most recently, Riley Green needed stitches after a fan threw a phone at his face during a show in Australia. The fan was escorted out of the venue, and Green finished his performance for the rest of the crowd.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Not Amused After Fan Throws a Phone Onstage

Wallen's also dealt with flying objects onstage, and in the past, he's responded by throwing the item back — in the opposite direction than where it came from, ensuring that the thrower definitely won't get their item back.

How Did Morgan Wallen Respond When Nate Smith Threw a Drink at Him Onstage?

Fortunately for Smith, Wallen was understanding.

"I thought I was trying to be funny and it wasn't funny," he says.

"Morgan forgave me. He should have kicked me off the tour, but we laughed about it. We FaceTimed. We talked it through," the singer continues. "He's like, 'Man, I probably would have done the same thing,' or, 'I've done the same thing.' He understood. He's a very forgiving person."

Read More: Nate Smith's Perspective Has Changed Since Publicly Supporting Trump

But not everyone had such a mild reaction to the prank. Smith says he had "lots of phone calls" about the drink-throwing incident, saying, "it was really serious."

"Nobody was happy about this," Smith remembers. "Morgan, if you're listening, I love you. I'm still really sorry about that."