Nate Smith says he has rethought his approach to talking politics since he publicly espoused his support for Pres. Donald Trump last fall, after the death of Charlie Kirk.

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In one post, Smith shared a photo of himself holding up a red "Make America Great Again" hat onstage. A follow-up video framed the moment as Smith finally being able to share his true self with the public. "Being able to live fully, authentically who I am in front of everybody just felt right," he said, calling it "the proudest moment of my entire career so far."

But those posts have since been deleted.

Why Did Nate Smith Change His Perspective on Being Vocally Political Online?

In an interview with Billboard News, Smith said that at the time he shared those political beliefs, he wasn't trying to be divisive or cause pain to his fans.

"It was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna make a stand for how I feel,'" Smith remembers. "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that would hurt somebody."

He didn't speak specifically to the decision to remove those posts from his Instagram feed, but he did say it "kills me" to think that his views could ever "be divisive, because that's not heart."

"I'm not a person who's divisive in any way and I love people so much," Smith continued. "I think where I'm at now is seeing the temperature of everything and how I feel in myself and the growth that I'm having in myself."

"I think the most important thing is that we come together, we love each other," he added.

Nate Smith Shares a Fan Interaction That Shows the Importance of Unity

Smith says that one fan who didn't agree with his political views reached out to him in the wake of those posts, and said some "really, really mean stuff."

He DM'd her and said, "Tell me why this hurt you."

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The two wound up having a productive conversation, and by the end of it, they were friends. "By the end, she's like, 'You're the best.' I'm like, 'You're the best. Do you want tickets to a show?'" he recalls.

"But I think the point is when you strip away all the beliefs of things, you take all that stuff away, we're just human beings that are passionate about things. No one's bad here," Smith goes on to say. "We're just people, you know what I mean?"

Now, Smith says he's "done" with participating in any form of political discourse that focuses more on dividing than it does on uniting. "I want us to come together and love our neighbors," he says.

Nate Smith Explains How His Song "Pray" Was Inspired By Political Division

Smith also spoke about his song "Pray," which he says he wrote around that same time in September 2025 that he shared his political posts.

The singer says that he and his co-writers wrote that song as a way of highlighting the power of unity and prayer over political differences.

"We need that so bad right now in the world, to unite, you know," Smith explains. "And I think that prayer is something that a lot of us can get behind."

"That's the thing I wanna focus on more than anything else, is, like, hope," he continues. "'Cause when I started this whole thing, I wanted to bring hope to people. That song is every part of what that means to me, in every single way."