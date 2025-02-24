This ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Contestant Has a Country Connection

With a new season of Farmer Wants a Wife quickly approaching, FOX has revealed the 30-plus women who will be searching for a farmer to love in Season 3.

While scrolling through, we noticed one contestant who looks familiar.

Rebecca Fox is from Nashville. She’s battling for farmer Colton Hendricks' heart this season. He's a cattle rancher and horse trainer from Mesa, Ariz.

If Fox seems familiar, it's because she's been spotted in country circles before: She dated "World on Fire" singer Nate Smith.

Smith and Fox soft launched their relationship back in September of 2023, when Smith posted a carousel of photos for his birthday.

In that, many videos and photos of Fox surfaced.

They made it red carpet official walking into the 2023 CMA Awards that November.

However, the new year would bring heartache for the pair: While it is unclear when the couple broke up, in December of 2024, Smith shared photos of a new lady in his life.

As far as we know, he and his girlfriend Kayla are still together.

Last October, Smith opened up on the Vial Files podcast, revealing that he had been married before for two years.

“I was too immature. I was way too immature. I didn’t know how to stick it out. I was 23. She was 34," he said. "I’ve never talked about this, by the way. Ever. I’ve never really brought it up."

“Together, we were just so toxic. We weren’t good together. It was just bad. And like I said, I don’t think I was mature enough to be like, ‘Let's work through this. I choose you no matter what.’ those aren’t thoughts that ever crossed my mind."

Time will tell if Fox and Hendricks find love on the farm. Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife is set to premiere March 20 on FOX.