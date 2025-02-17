Everything You Need to Know About ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 3

We are getting close to Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, which finds four new farmers meeting 32 women in hopes of finding their forever love.

The hit reality television show will return March 20, and we're breaking break down everything you need to know ahead of the season premiere.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3: Who's Hosting?

Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley will host the show’s third season. Country singer Jennifer Nettles took on the role for the FOX show’s first two seasons.

Williams-Paisley has an impressive career in front of the camera — many know her best as Annie Banks in Father of the Bride. She is also country staple Brad Paisley 's wife.

"I enjoyed being myself in this show, which was a new experience for me with my first unscripted series,” Williams-Paisley says in a press release.

“Because I'm a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies. I really appreciate how dedicated this show and its producers are in helping these hopeful farmers and women find love.”

Which Couples From Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 Are Still Together?

Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera are still together, as are Nathan Smothers and Taylor BeDel.

When Does the new Season of Farmer Wants a Wife Start?

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife starts March 20 at 9PM ET on FOX. Until then, fans can binge previous seasons on Hulu, FOX.com and Tubi.

Who Are the Farmers on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3?

There are four farmers in this upcoming season who are hoping to find their better half.

Matt Warren, 30, is an avocado and exotic fruit farmer from Morro Bay, Calif.

Jay Woods is a 25-year-old cattle farmer from Florence, Ala.

Colton Hendricks, 28, is a cattle rancher and horse trainer from Mena, Ariz.

John Sansone, 25, is a corn, soy and wheat farmer from St. Louis.

Who Are the Women on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3?

There are 32 women in total competing for the farmers' hearts. Each farmer has eight women seeking to know them more.