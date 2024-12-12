Kimberly Williams-Paisley Will Host the New Season of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

The countrified reality television dating show Farmer Wants a Wife is back for a new season. Not only will there be a handsome new crop of farmers, but the show also surprised fans with a new host.

Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley will host the show’s third season.

Previously, country singer Jennifer Nettles took on the role for the Fox show’s first two seasons. Per a press release, the third season is set to premiere on March 20, 2025.

Williams-Paisley has an impressive career in front of the camera — many remember her as in Father of the Bride. She is also country staple Brad Paisley's wife.

"I enjoyed being myself in this show, which was a new experience for me with my first unscripted series,” Williams-Paisley says in a press release.

“Because I'm a city girl who embraced the country life when I married my husband twenty-one years ago, I related to the allure of a farmer for these ladies. I really appreciate how dedicated this show and its producers are in helping these hopeful farmers and women find love.”

Taste of Country covered the dating series heavily last season, even securing an in-studio exclusive interview with farmer Mitchell Kolinsky and his girlfriend, Sydney Erreras.

The show has not yet announced the four new farmers who will be looking for love come Season 3, but fans can tune in in March.

