The countdown to Farmer Wants A Wife Season 4 premiere has begun! Starting April 21, fans will see 27 women hoping to find love with three farmers.

Braden Pridemore, 26; Brett Maverick, 35; and Sean Cavanaugh, 22, are the farmers hoping to find love this season.

There are two women who caught my eye first glance.

Do you remember how you might have seen Heather Martin before?

This isn't her first rodeo when it comes to reality television. The California native was a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of the ABC hit dating show The Bachelor.

While she didn't find love then, going on a dating show didn't scare her away! She's back and might be able to lend key advice to her fellow contestants, having been on something similar before.

Cameron Mackintosh might also look familiar!

Toward the end of season 3, Mackintosh went viral for posting a funny behind-the-scenes video of her sister filming her audition for the show.

Well, it clearly worked!

https://www.instagram.com/cammack3/

Related: ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 4 – Here’s Everything We Know

Who Will Host Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4?

Kimberly Williams-Paisley will return to host after debuting in the role during Season 3.

Season 3 also featured a cameo from her husband, country star Brad Paisley, though it has not yet been confirmed whether he will appear in the upcoming season.

Before Williams-Paisley took over hosting duties, country star Jennifer Nettles hosted the show’s first two seasons.

Where Can I Watch Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4?

Farmer Wants a Wife will air on Fox.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on past seasons on Hulu, Fox One, Tubi and through On Demand services.

On Demand episodes are available to subscribers of providers including Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Xfinity and YouTube TV, among others.

See the new women of Season 4 below!