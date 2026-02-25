Farmer Wants a Wife is headed into its fourth season, and fans are clamoring for whatever information they can possibly get about the reality television show.

What Is Farmer Wants a Wife?

Farmer Wants a Wife is a successful reality television show that airs in a number of countries all over the world.

The show features men who work in agriculture or ranching who are actively looking for wives, while multiple women attempt to pair up and form relationships with the farmers.

The show has had three hit seasons in America.

Will There Be a Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife?

Yes. Fox has announced that Farmer Wants a Wife will return for Season 4 in April of 2026, featuring three new farmers who are looking for love.

Who Are the New Farmers on Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife?

Braden Pridemore

Pridemore is a 26-year-old fifth-generation corn and soybean farmer from Homer, Ill. According to a press release, he works on his family’s 3,000-acre farm, an operation his grandfather originally built.

Pridemore is looking for a wife who is kind, faith-minded and ready to build a family. When he’s not farming, he enjoys songwriting and playing guitar at local bars.

Credit: FOX Credit: FOX loading...

Brett Maverick

Maverick is the oldest of this season’s farmers.

The 35-year-old horse and cattle farmer is from Savannah, Tenn., where his family owns a 1,000-acre farm. He is currently building his own horse and cattle ranch on the property.

Before he turned to farming full-time, Maverick worked as a bull rider before eventually stepping away from the sport to become an entrepreneur. He is now developing both a protein bar company and a tequila brand.

Maverick hopes to find a partner with whom he can build a legacy rooted in love, loyalty and land.

Credit: FOX Credit: FOX loading...

Sean Cavanaugh

Cavanaugh, 22, is from Solvang, Calif., where he works as a farm-to-table farmer on his family’s 22-acre produce farm. The crops grown there help supply his family’s farm-to-table restaurant, the Gathering Table.

Cavanaugh is focused, driven and ready to find something real, according to a press release.

Credit: FOX Credit: FOX loading...

Who Will Host Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4?

Kimberly Williams-Paisley will return to host after debuting in the role during Season 3.

Season 3 also featured a cameo from her husband, country star Brad Paisley, though it has not yet been confirmed whether he will appear in the upcoming season.

Before Williams-Paisley took over hosting duties, country star Jennifer Nettles hosted the show’s first two seasons.

When Does Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4 Premiere?

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4 premieres on April 21 on Fox.

Where Can I Watch Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4?

Farmer Wants a Wife will air on Fox.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on past seasons on Hulu, Fox One, Tubi and through On Demand services.

On Demand episodes are available to subscribers of providers including Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Xfinity and YouTube TV, among others.

