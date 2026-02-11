Farmer Wants A Wife is coming back! The hit dating show will return for its fourth season on April 21.

This year, however, the series is introducing a twist. For the first time, the show will feature three farmers searching for love instead of four. According to a press release issued Wednesday (Feb. 11), the change is meant to allow viewers to dive deeper into each farmer’s journey.

Braden Pridemore, 26, Brett Maverick, 35, and Sean Cavanaugh, 22, are the three farmers hoping to find love this season. The women vying for their hearts have not yet been announced.

Let’s take a look at the Season 4 farmers.

Braden Pridemore

Pridemore is a 26-year-old fifth-generation corn and soybean farmer from Homer, Ill. According to the press release, he works on his family’s 3,000-acre farm, an operation originally built by his grandfather. Pridemore says he’s looking for a wife who is kind, faith-minded and ready to build a family. When he’s not farming, he enjoys songwriting and playing guitar at local bars.

Brett Maverick

Maverick is the oldest of this season’s farmers. The 35-year-old horse and cattle farmer is from Savannah, Tenn., where his family owns a 1,000-acre farm. He is currently building his own horse and cattle ranch on the property.

Before turning to farming full-time, Maverick worked as a bull rider before eventually stepping away from the sport to become an entrepreneur. He is now developing both a protein bar company and a tequila brand.

According to the press release, Maverick hopes to find a partner with whom he can build a legacy rooted in love, loyalty and land.

Sean Cavanaugh

Cavanaugh, 22, is from Solvang, Calif., where he works as a farm-to-table farmer on his family’s 22-acre produce farm. The crops grown there help supply his family’s farm-to-table restaurant, The Gathering Table.

According to the press release, Cavanaugh is focused, driven and ready to find something real.

Who will be hosting the show?

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley will return as host after debuting in the role during Season 3. Last season also featured a cameo from her husband, country star Brad Paisley, though it has not yet been confirmed whether he will appear in the upcoming season.

Before Williams-Paisley took over hosting duties, country star Jennifer Nettles hosted the show’s first two seasons.

Where can fans watch?

The show returns Tuesday, April 21, at 8PM ET/7PM C on FOX.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on past seasons on Hulu, FOX One, Tubi and through On Demand services. On Demand episodes are available to subscribers of providers including Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Xfinity and YouTube TV, among others.

