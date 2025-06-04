‘Farmer Wants a Wife': Matt and Chelsi’s First Interview Reveals Everything!

Now that Farmer Wants a Wife has wrapped, couple Matt Warren and Chelsi Blayne can finally be out in public together.

Similar to farmer John and his love pick, Claire, Matt and Chelsi are still together, but when talking to Taste of Country, they were a little more hesitant to put a label on anything.

"It feels weird to even answer, because it’s been a secret for eight months, or at least been up in the air," Matt admits. "I think we were even like, 'What are we supposed to do now?' Because we can do whatever we want, can talk about it openly, and I don’t think we were really prepared for that."

Leading up to the Season 3 finale of FWAW, Matt didn't have a clear answer of the direction he wanted to go in choosing a partner. Making the choice between Chelsi and Jordyn was painstakingly well thought-out and calculated.

"I think at the end of the day, I always had feelings for Chelsi in that way,” he told Taste of Country in a sit down interview ahead of the show’s finale.

“There was a time when I really had considered Jordyn, too. It’s tough, because you get down to the end and you meet their families," he says.

"It’s a big decision and there is so much noise around you the whole time that it’s hard to think about how you’re actually feeling.”

Ultimately, Chelsi best fit what Matt was looking for. All of the women who competed on the show checked his requirement boxes — his faith, family and lifestyle musts — but she's so much more.

"For me, it’s more of a X-factor type of thing," he said last fall, answering what he was looking for. "What's my gut feeling? And as cheesy as it sounds, what is my heart saying?"

Now that Matt and Chelsi can exist like a normal couple, it's a little bit of an adjustment as far as making time to see one another.

"We couldn’t be in public together, and then we don’t live near each other really at all, so we’ve seen each other as much as we can," he says.

He tries to plan travel layovers in Dallas so he can see her as much as possible.

“We are working things out,” Matt says. "We are getting to know each other a little bit better, and I think we both are happy with where we are at. I don’t think there is any need to rush anything."

Chelsi echoes this sentiment, saying that they're really taking their relationship one day at a time.

"That’s what feels right for the both of us," she shares. “We’re both more private, reserved ... and that’s what you saw on TV. That’s how we are in real life.”

Both insist they are in no rush to make any significant plans and are taking things slow.