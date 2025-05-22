During the Farmer Wants a Wife finale, Matt had to choose between Jordyn Mallory and Chelsi Blayne Davis. If you were surprised by which woman he picked, you weren't the only one.

This article is filled with spoilers. The finale aired on FOX on Thursday night (May 22), and Taste of Country will have more exclusive interview content throughout the weekend, including an exclusive with one of the couples on Friday.

Farmers Matt, John, Jay and Colton all had to choose between two women during the Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Two couples from Season 2 are still together, but none of the couples from Season 1 of the show lasted very long.

Season 4 has not been confirmed, but host Kimberly Williams Paisley did solicit single farmers at the end of the finale.

As the episode drove to a conclusion, Matt was forced to choose between two women, and he tells Taste of Country he felt good about two things. First, he was confident in the woman he was going to pick. Second, he thought he knew how the other woman would take the breakup.

To say he misjudged the moment would be an understatement.

Who Did Matt Pick on Farmer Wants a Wife?

Matt picked Chelsi, but first he had to tell Jordyn it wasn't going to be her. She never saw that coming.

"I think that I was having some of the feelings of, ‘OK, it feels like we're just friends," Jordyn Mallory tells Taste of Country's Adison Haager. "And then I talked to Matt about it and was, ‘Oh, I was very wrong.'"

That "friend zone" conversation from mid-season gave her hope, and she really put her heart into what she thought was a growing relationship. Talking to ToC, she says the timeline from the televised mixer in Texas to the finale was very short, leaving few opportunities for further exploration. This is a large part of why she felt confident she'd be the one picked, and that Chelsi would be going home.

“And then obviously that’s not what happened," she shares.

Fans witnessed a pretty explosive moment on TV, with Jordyn letting her emotions fly. That caught Matt off guard.

"I was stunned," he tells Taste of Country. "I don't think I could even answer."

While Farmer Matt didn't break down his decision in a way that revels why he chose one woman over the other, he did share some insight into how he thought the conversation might go.

"I was like, thankfully it's Jordyn in the No. 2 spot, 'cause she's the most level-headed. She's been so calm. She's been easy-going this whole time. At least it's her, it'll be an easy conversation," he remembered thinking.

"And it was not."

What made things more difficult for Matt was that he had just a few minutes between getting an earful from Jordyn and telling Chelsi he'd chosen her. Surprisingly, there aren't any hard feelings.

Jordyn says she could still be friends with Matt, and he had nothing but kind things to say about her. Even Jordyn and Chelsi were cool the next day.

"I'm such a girl's girl," she shares. "It's all good. Like, we're good."

