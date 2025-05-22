Farmer Wants a Wife’s John Sansone has been a hot topic on social media this season. It all stemmed from his suitor Samantha Riehl, who raised eyebrows from day one.

During an interview at the Taste of Country studio, Sansone clarified where he stood with Riehl, regardless of what the public thinks.

“I think just on a general mass scale, just how invested I was with all this Samantha b.s.,” Sansone says in regard to misunderstandings communicated online.

It all started when Riehl awkwardly denied his kiss on camera, leaving Sansone very clearly confused by the interaction.

Get our free mobile app

He cleared up all of that during an episode of Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest.

“They were doing like this [mouthing 'kiss her'],” he begins.

“She was looking at my lips the whole time. I was like, 'I don’t really know what else to ask her,' and they [producers] were like, 'I think you have more questions.' She [Samantha] was like, 'Yeah, I think you have something else.'”

Well, Sansone thought that was a green light, went in for the kiss and got rejected. He shares that after this moment he ripped off his mic, frustrated that production had led him astray.

So, that misunderstanding was more production related, and the farmer even noted that Riehl offered to redo that scene.

Then, after she left, the influencer popped up in a video with rising country star Tucker Wetmore. Just a few weeks later, fans would find Wetmore’s ex and Sansone in a TikTok video together.

Ultimately, Sansone told Taste of County that it was all coincidental, and nothing intentionally planned to poke back at Rhiel.

Related: Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: Which Couples Are Still Together?

However, he did set the record straight as to where he stands with her now, since many fans think he picks her after the show.

“I think the public interpreted the fact that I was really into her,” he observes. “I really only knew her for like two weeks I think, and that was it. There really wasn’t as much of a relationship as people think there really was.”

The two-hour finale of Farmer Wants a Wife all goes down on Fox on Thursday (May 22) at 8PM CT.