Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Samantha Riehl created an internet frenzy after leaving Farmer John in Episode 5, only to pop up in a TikTok video with country heartthrob Tucker Wetmore a week later.

Well, her now ex-flame John Sansone not only saw it, but he was just spotted in a video with someone Wetmore knows well.

At 2025 Stagecoach Festival over the weekend, the farmers of Farmer Wants a Wife put on their best Western wear to two-step their way onto the festival grounds in Indigo, Calif. FOX had a whole activation there, including a bus to advertise for the show.

There, many influencers were carted to the festival alongside the men.

In a TikTok posted by influencer Bryana Ferringer, Sansone appears to be participating in a "girl trend." But it's not the content of the video that raises eyebrows. Rather, it's the connection between the influencer and farmer.

Ferringer is Wetmore’s ex-girlfriend — remember, Riehl had him in her TikTok video. Riehl is Sansone’s “ex,” sort of. Some might say it’s a coincidence and that the circle of country music and country reality show overlap, but there is no way these two didn’t put two and two together.

“Wait a minute … you’re hanging out with John and Samantha is hanging out with Tuck?” one follower asks.

“Ohhh wow I see what y'all did here,” another writes.

A few hours later, Sansone’s ex posted a TikTok video that — while it doesn't outright name him — it's pretty clear who she's referring to.

Specifically FWAW's Matt and John popped up in many influencers' social media videos over Stagecoach weekend, and Riehl’s TikTok pokes at that.

“I’ll tell you right now, the man you want to marry is not setting up his phone and taking TikToks,” she writes over her video.

She wasn't the only one upset to see bachelor Farmer John all over social media — other women from the show who are competition for the farmers' hearts are ticked, too. The contestants don't appear to have been invited to be part of the show's activation and didn't have tickets to the festival.

“The girlies of Farmer Wants a Wife want to go to a country music festival too,” Grace from Farmer Jay's group of women writes on TikTok.

Other contestants chimed with their feelings, as well.

“Me writing a lesson plan while watching the farmers on a party bus,” Keeley writes.

“This is how we get treated,” Rachel adds.

There is more drama happening off the show than on this season! Catch a new episode of Farmer Wants a Wife on FOX this Thursday at 9PM ET.

