‘Blondes Are the Worst’? Tucker Wetmore’s TikTok With Reality Star Has Fans Talking

Tucker Wetmore's newest song, “Brunette,” has gained viral attention on social media.

It also recently caught the ear of Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Samantha Riehl.

Riehl left the dating show during Episode 5. There had been constant chatter among fans whether the social media influencer was even on the show for the right reasons.

Ultimately, she says she left due to a lack of compatibility with her farme,r John Sansone.

A week later, Riehl is back stirring up conversation.

In a new TikTok video, Riehl stares at the camera as Wetmore’s “Brunette” begins to play. As she walks, fans are quickly surprised to see the singer himself stepping into the clip and playfully mouthing along to the lyrics of his song.

Fans were quick to comment and even joke in the comments section that Reihl looks more excited to hang with Wetmore than she did with Sansone.

“She looks more into him in this 10 second clip than she did with John the whole time on FWAW,” one follower writes.

“Lol this is EXACTLY what she was looking for,” someone else remarks.

So, it’s a mixed bag of reactions.

The quip of Wetmore’s song is that he’s ready to date a girl who isn’t a blonde, and therefore is looking for a brunette. So, it's ironic and playful that Riehl is indeed a blonde.

Naturally, this has created a buzz on social media, with fans saying they could see these two getting together.

Wetmore sat down with Taste of Country Nights Evan Paul to talk about his new song “Brunette.”

“I’ve been known to like blondes,” Wetmore says. “Pretty much every girlfriend I’ve ever had was a blonde.”

After dating blondes, he decided to have a little fun. He did admit he still has yet to date a brunette.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 is down to the last few episodes. You can catch them on FOX at 9PM ET on Thursdays.