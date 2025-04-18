Samantha Speaks Out After Leaving ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

Some Farmer Wants a Wife fans are ready to turn off their TVs following Samantha’s departure from Farmer John’s farm.

Samantha quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about contestants, inspiring both loyalty and backlash from viewers.

She made a bold first impression, confidently sharing that she knows exactly what she’s looking for — and wouldn’t settle for less. While some fans admired her self-assurance, others questioned whether she was truly on the show for the right reasons.

On Thursday night's (April 17) episode, Samantha let John know that there were aspects of their relationship that prohibited from her moving forward in a relationship with him.

As she previously mentioned to John’s friends, she wants to be in the "driver's seat" of a relationship. John wants similar, and she knew they both can't hold that seat.

After watching every episode of Season 3, Samantha's goodbye felt a little strange.

Farmer John didn’t show the same affection he had in past episodes — it almost seemed like no big deal that she was leaving. Samantha, for her part, gave him what could only be described as a handshake hug before making a quick exit.

Since the episode aired, fans have had mixed feelings. Some are celebrating her departure, while others are already missing the drama she brought to the show.

Clearly, Samantha saw something that didn’t sit right, because she took to TikTok to share some of her thoughts. She kept things hypothetical, never mentioning John by name, instead referring to her situation as a "blind date."

“The more you hang out, the more you see each other, you kind of just see little things that aren’t aligning to what you want in a husband,” she begins in her post on social media.

She asks her followers what would they do if they were in her situation — would they feel similar?

“Would you string him along and keep him entertaining you?” she asks. “Wasting his time and keeping him from meeting the love of his life? No, you wouldn’t.”

“I know what I want out of a husband — [what] I want out of a boyfriend, out of a partner, out of the father of my children,” she continues. "Just because you have this many traits [holding up her fingers] doesn’t mean I have to want you."

Many viewers felt Samantha wasn’t there to make friends and cast her as the show’s "villain." However, Lilly and Kaylee — who are also part of Farmer John’s farm, seeking his love — have since formed a friendship with the content creator.

The trio even recently celebrated Samantha’s birthday together in Montana:

While Samantha’s time on Farmer Wants a Wife stirred up plenty of opinions, it’s clear she made a lasting impression.

Whether you loved the drama she brought or were ready to see her go, her story isn’t over yet, especially if she keeps speaking out on social media.