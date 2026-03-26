This ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Farmer Has A Famous Country Connection

Season 4 of Farmer Wants a Wife kicks off April 21, with three farmers looking to find their better half.

One farmer has a country music connection.

Brett Maverick is a 35-year-old horse and cattle farmer from Savannah, Tenn., where his family owns a 1,000-acre farm. He is currently building his own horse and cattle ranch on the property.

During a brief social media scan, we found that he’s friends with singer RaeLynn.

Back in June 2024, Maverick posted behind-the-scenes moments from RaeLynn’s time at the Grand Ole Opry.

The second-to-last photo shows a point-of-view shot from the wings of the stage, watching the singer perform.

Based on what Farmer Maverick has shared on Instagram, it appears RaeLynn’s husband, Josh, and Maverick may have attended the University of Tennessee together.

Maybe RaeLynn will make a cameo on the new season?

Based on all three farmers’ Instagram feeds, they’ve started making press rounds ahead of the premiere.

When Does Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4 Premiere?

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4 premieres on April 21 on Fox.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on past seasons on Hulu, Fox One, Tubi and through On Demand services.

Related: Meet the Women Looking for Love on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 4

Who Will Host Farmer Wants a Wife Season 4?

Kimberly Williams-Paisley will return to host after debuting in the role during Season 3.

Season 3 also featured a cameo from her husband, country star Brad Paisley, though it has not yet been confirmed whether he will appear in the upcoming season.

Before Williams-Paisley took over hosting duties, country star Jennifer Nettles hosted the show’s first two seasons.

See who the women of Season 4 are below!