Tucker Wetmore has exploded onto the country music scene with his first two No 1 singles, "3,2,1" and "Wind Up Missin' You."

I spent some time with the country star on Taste of Country Nights and wanted to know how many songs he has written in the past, and how many of them actually make it to the public and how many don't see the light of day.

Wetmore then divulged something that I think most people would be shocked to know.

"I've been writing for the past 3 or 4 years straight," he says. Thinking that maybe he writes a few songs a month, or even year, I was thinking to myself that is a lot of songs, maybe like 50 or so that he has written in the past few years.

I was extremely wrong in my assumptions. Wetmore then said he writes songs "every single day -- sometimes even twice a day."

How Many Songs Has Tucker Wetmore Written?

If you do the math it averages out to 1.5 songs written per day, since some days he writes one and some days he writes two. Span that over 3.5 years, since he said for the past "3 or 4 years," that is approx. 1,277 songs penned by Wetmore in the past 3.5 years.

Imagine having to narrow that down to 19 songs, the number of tracks on his first album What Not To.

Wetmore says that it is extremely hard to get all of the songs written and recorded narrowed down to 19 songs, and it was even harder for him to do that for his 2024 EP debut, Waves on a Sunset.

Wetmore seems to have figured it out. His shows typically sell out and his music often shoots right to the top of the country charts.

