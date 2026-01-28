Tucker Wetmore is on one heck of a redneck roll, with his first two releases to country radio both hitting No. 1 — but would you believe someone from his hometown once told him, “Don’t bother moving to Nashville. You’ll never make it”?

Wetmore was a guest on Taste of Country Nights last year, where I asked whether he’d ever had a moment like fellow country artist Hardy — who famously had someone write “quit” on a napkin and drop it into his tip jar when he was first starting out in Nashville.

“Yes, I have, actually,” Wetmore admitted.

“It happened one time where someone was like, ‘Hey, don’t even bother moving to Nashville. You’ll never make it,’” he recalled, adding that he’d known the person for “a really long time.”

When Did Tucker Wetmore Get to Nashville?

Wetmore tells me he arrived in Nashville in 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was like, ‘Mama, I really wanna do this,’ and she goes, ‘Just go do it. Go do it,’” he recalls. “And I was like, ‘Alright.’”

From there, Wetmore packed up everything he owned and drove across the country in a Subaru Legacy — a detail we both shared a good laugh about.

Who Told Tucker Wetmore That He Will Never Make It?

Wetmore says the comment came from someone in his small hometown of Kalama, Washington — though he won’t identify who it was.

“It’s very small hometown stuff, so I’m not going to say a name,” he explains. “I know people are listening.”

