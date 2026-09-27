The rumor mill started heating up over Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore last week, and the evidence that these two singers are an item is actually pretty strong.

Read More: Are Ella Langley + Tucker Wetmore Dating? Here's What we Know

Though neither has confirmed that they're dating, they've been spotted together on a few different occasions. TMZ and People both cite sources saying that they're a couple — and have been for a little while now.

Are Ella Langley + Tucker Wetmore Dating?

Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore were spotted together last week, leaving the Ryman Auditorium together after the Nashville Songwriter Awards. Langley won Song of the Year that night

There was some buzz they might be dating even before that. Holler laid out a timeline that mentioned they were photographed together in the British Virgin Islands in late 2025, though they were there for a writing event, and other Nashville musicians were present, too. Then, the following March, they sang an acoustic version of Wetmore's "Sunburn" together in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Read More: Ella Langley's Boyfriend History: Two Singers, a Songwriter + a Reality Star

Of course, Langley's been linked to other stars before — most famously, her "You Look Like You Love Me" co-star Riley Green. That rumor never delivered any hard evidence that any actual romance ever happened.

Neither Wetmore nor Langley have gone public with a relationship, so at this point, the rumors are just that. But the evidence is undoubtedly compelling.

Who is Ella Langley's Rumored Boyfriend, Tucker Wetmore?

Tucker Wetmore is a country radio hitmaker in his own right. But compared to Langley's massive, genre-crossing superstardom, he's a lesser-known name.

Hailing from a small town in Washington state, Wetmore started playing piano at 11 years old. Though he had musical interests from an early age, he also focused on sports. During his senior year in high school, he earned four state championships: In football, pole vaulting, Mens 4x1 and track, according to Billboard.

Read More: 14 Surprising Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed to Shock Even Her Biggest Fans

He played college football at Montana Technical University. But his athletic career fizzled with an injury, and he pivoted to music, recording covers on TikTok and gaining the attention of a major label.

Since he released his debut single to country radio in 2024, Wetmore has steadily climbed up the country ranks. "Wind Up Missing You" and "3,2,1" were both Top 5 hits, and "Brunette" became his first chart-topper.

Tucker Wetmore's Top Songs

In a lot of ways, Wetmore is following in the footsteps of stars like Morgan Wallen, as well as his tour bosses Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan. His songs are abound with themes of heartbreak and love for his hometown.

But the singer's discography isn't just more of the same. He finds new inroads in classic country tropes, and his lyrics offer new twists on familiar stories.

Wetmore's preference for brunettes — as evidenced by his buzzy song "Brunette" — is only the most obvious example.

He also finds new angles on the cheating song in "What Would You Do?," where he confronts an unfaithful partner and asks her how she'd handle the situation if she were in his shoes.

Another song, "When I Ain't Lookin'," compares the singer's experience with finding faith to his experience of finding love. Both, he sings, show up when he least expects them.

A third song on this list, "Wine Into Whiskey," is a heartbreak song, but it's not Wetmore who has got a tear in his beer. Its lyrics speak from the perspective of his heartbroken ex and admit that he let a good thing get away.

Apparently, that's a vantage point he came by honestly. Wetmore recently told Taste of Country that he's never been dumped, so if anyone's out there breaking hearts, it's probably him.

If you're just getting to know this rising star, keep reading for Taste of Country's roundup of Tucker Wetmore's best songs so far.